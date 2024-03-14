Watch: Jake Paul and his girlfriend Jutta Leerdam occupy courtside seat for Heat vs Nuggets game in Miami

Stars are out at the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat game at the Kaseya Center in Florida on Wednesday, with internet personality turned professional boxer Jake Paul and his girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, sitting courtside.

Jake Paul is an uncommon sight at basketball games, as he's more often associated with combat sports. The boxer, who is set to face boxing legend Mike Tyson on July 20, chose an interesting game to attend as it’s a rematch between last year's finalists.

Luckily for Paul, Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, who was listed on the injury report with a right arm contusion before the game, was available to play. Jokic joined the usual starting five of the Nuggets, which includes Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The Heat had some notable injured players who were unavailable to play, including Tyler Herro, Kevin Love and Josh Richardson.

Paul was recently at the game between the LA Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Crypto.com Arena, where he received D'Angelo Russell's jersey. Russell scored a season-high 44 points in the game.

According to Forbes, Paul has an estimated net worth of $40 million as of March 2024. He has been dating Leerdam, a Dutch professional speed skater, since last year.

Paul George picks Mike Tyson over Jake Paul

Paul George doesn't believe that the YouTuber-boxer could defeat Mike Tyson in their upcoming boxing bout, which will be streamed on Netflix. Despite the 30-year age gap between the two, George said he is not betting against Tyson.

"I'm not going against Iron Mike," he said in his Podcast P show. "I'm not going against Mike Tyson. Mike Tyson is one of those guys that when you see his name, I'm voting Mike Tyson."

Jake Paul holds a record of 9-1 in his boxing career. He has won his last two fights by knockout and has defeated former mixed martial arts stars Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

His lone loss came at the hands of Tommy Fury in February 2023.

Meanwhile, Tyson, in his legendary career, amassed 50 wins (44 by knockout), six losses and two no-contests.

"I don't care about the age gap like he's actually fighting a boxer. Like he's not fighting an MMA guy, he's not fighting a wrestler, he's not fighting an entertainer, he's fighting a boxer. I don't care hold old, the difference in age gap is, that he's fighting a boxer. It doesn't matter, Mike ain't scared to get hit.”