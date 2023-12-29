Watch: Jalen Brunson gets All-Star vote appeal from African fan base taking playful dig at Becky Hammon's 'tier 1A' comment

Everyone knows that Jalen Brunson is a star. But after the comments made by Becky Hammon about how he isn't an A1 star, fans started to make noise about Brunson's case for the All-Star game. The campaign for the New York Knicks point guard has gone global.

It's hard not to deny the fact that Brunson is an All-Star this season. He's been excellent for the team so far, leading them into an ideal position as 2023 draws to a close. What's even more interesting is the loyal fans he has, who have taken a step further in promoting his star status.

Fans reached out to the African group of guys who usually send birthday greetings online. They take videos of themselves with banners and even dance with the pictures of whoever they're celebrating. That's exactly what they did with Brunson's picture, fulfilling the request of the fans.

Watch the video below to see them celebrate Brunson.

What's funnier is they used Brunson's draft night outfit, making the campaign more entertaining to watch.

This may not push the former Villanova guard to make it to the All-Star game. However, it will encourage fans around the globe to consider voting for him in the game. The final roster only has a few spots, which makes his bid to make it to the team an intense battle.

Jalen Brunson has tight competition in the All-Star roster spot

The Knicks guard has established himself as one of the best point guards in the league. Jalen Brunson is averaging 26 points, four rebounds, and 5.9 assists in 30 games. Brunson is shooting 48% from the field and 45.3% from beyond the arc, making him one of the most reliable scorers in the league.

Despite his excellent season, many fans are overlooking him. With the rise of some of the younger guards, Brunson's chances of making it into the All-Star team are getting slimmer.

Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey has shown massive improvement this season. With the early-season drama caused by James Harden, the attention that Maxey got was immense. Maxey is averaging 25.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.6 assists, making him a favorite to be in the All-Star team.

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers isn't going to let all the East guards hog the spotlight. Haliburton has been impressive this season, leading the Pacers to the final round of the In-Season tournament. He's averaging 24.7 points, four rebounds, and 12.4 assists.

While Brunson isn't far off from the list of great stars in the East, fans might favor the other two over him in voting. Fortunately for him, he can still go for an All-NBA nod, which is sometimes better than an All-Star selection.

