Watch: Jalen Duren has 20-point, 20-rebound monster game, shows his deep bag with wide array of jumpers and dunks

Memphis big man Jalen Duren has raised some eyebrows with his recent play. The talented freshman came into the season as one of college basketball's most intriguing prospects. NBA scouts and executives have been paying close attention to Duren, one of the NCAA's youngest players, throughout the year.

The Memphis Tigers (21-10) have had a roller coaster of a season because of inconsistent play from their young roster. Memphis has won 12 of its past 14 games, hitting its stride at the perfect time.

Duren, who turned 18 in November, has gotten the attention of NBA scouts. Listed at 6-foot-10, 250 pounds, Duren immediately stands out with his freakish combination of power and athleticism. ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony praised Duren's performance against Central Florida on Friday. The center had an eye-opening 21 points and 20 rebounds.

"Showed an impressive combo of skill, power and aggressiveness on both ends of the floor, including an array of jumpers, contested rebounds and ferocious dunks," Givony tweeted.

Jalen Duren heating up for the Memphis Tigers

Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren

After an impressive two months from the Memphis Tigers, the team has found itself preparing for the NCAA Tournament.

Memphis, which was 9-8 on Jan. 20, has won 12 of its last 14 games and is a ninth seed in March Madness. The next test will feature an opening-round showdown against the Boise State Broncos (27-7), a No. 8 seed. The game will be Thursday in Portland, Oregon.

While the Tigers are playing much better, freshman Jalen Duren has turned heads with his play. In his last eight games, the 18-year-old center has averaged 14.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 60.8%.

Duren has the tools and raw upside to make NBA front offices drool when it comes time for the draft. He is a lethal rim protector with the ability to be a dominant force around the basket.

If Duren and Memphis can beat Boise State, they could then face the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-3), the No. 1 overall seed. That game likely would have the full attention of NBA scouts and personnel. It would be an opportunity to see Duren play against highly touted big man and potential first overall selection Chet Holmgren.

Duren was named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and was named to the All-AAC first team.

