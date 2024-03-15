WATCH: Jalen Green with nastiest ankle breaker of season and iconic staredown

Jalen Green was on one during the Houston Rockets’ Thursday night matchup against the Washington Wizards. The third-year pro not only notched his season-high in scoring but also pulled off one of the nastiest highlights of the 2023-24 NBA season.

In the final minute of the game, with the Rockets holding a comfortable lead of 107-90, Jalen Green extended their advantage to 20 points with a dazzling ankle-breaking move.

The Houston guard left Washington's Jared Butler stumbling and falling onto his back then stared him down before sinking a 3-pointer.

Here’s another angle of the highlight play.

Fans were quick to draw comparisons between Green's impressive play and a memorable moment from Rockets legend James Harden. In February 2018, Harden famously crossed over Wesley Johnson, causing Johnson to stumble and fall, before calmly pausing for a few seconds and then sinking a 3-pointer.

Revisit Harden’s iconic play below:

Green finished the game with a season-high 37 points, shooting 65.2% from the field (15 of 23) and 55.6% from 3-point distance (five of nine). He also had eight rebounds.

Fred VanVleet chipped in 27 points for the Rockets victory, while Amen Thompson had a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double.

All Houston starters scored in double digits with Jabari Smith Jr. and Dillon Brooks contributing 16 and 13 markers, respectively.

Jalen Green becomes youngest Houston Rockets player to score 4,000 points

In Houston's victory over the Sacramento Kings on March 10, Jalen Green achieved a significant feat by becoming the youngest player in Rockets history to score 4,000 career points.

He reached the mark at just 22 years and 30 days old, which is particularly remarkable compared to other Rockets legends.

James Harden reached the milestone at 23 years and 157 days, Hakeem Olajuwon at 23 years and 363 days, Moses Malone at 24 years and one day, and Elvin Hayes at 24 years and 95 days.

Jalen Green has been on a tear since the All-Star Break, averaging 19.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 11 games.

His performance has been instrumental in the Rockets winning six of their last seven games. With Alperen Sengun sidelined due to injury, Houston will need Green to continue stepping up and leading the team.

The Rockets are still in the play-in picture, currently standing at 11th place with a 30-35 record. They are behind the 34-31 Golden State Warriors for the last play-in spot.

Their upcoming games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, and the OKC Thunder will be crucial as they aim to secure a spot in the play-in tournament.

They will end the month with a rematch against the Jazz.