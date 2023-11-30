Watch: Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony hit LeBron James and Dwyane Wade's iconic celebration 

As the surging Orlando Magic took on the Washington Wizards, both Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs capped it off by reliving a highlight LeBron James and Dwyane Wade did in 2010. The home crowd fans were treated to highlights during the 19-point victory but the best memory of this game came from this guard duo.

With 6:46 to go in the fourth quarter, the Magic were already up by 19 points, 120-101. The pass by Wizards' Landry Shamat to Kyle Kuzma was telegraphed well by Jalen Suggs, creating a steal.

On a fastbreak, Suggs rushed the ball to their basket with three defenders trailing. He threw the lob, with Cole Anthony jumping up high and catching the ball with one hand to slam the basketball inside the rim.

After the dunk, Suggs stretched out his arms just like what Dwyane Wade did on his iconic LeBron James alley-oop dunk against the Milwaukee Bucks back on December 6, 2010.

At the end of the game, Cole Anthony was the second-leading scorer for the Magic with 25 points, along with six rebounds, five assists and two blocks coming off the bench. Jalen Suggs also had a good game with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists.

The Orlando Magic improved their record to 13-6 and continue to ride the momentum as their winning streak extends to eight games.

Dwyane Wade on the iconic photo that Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony reprised

As Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony's game highlight hits social media, fans remember how iconic the duo of Dwyane Wade and LeBron James was, and it was best commemorated by an iconic photo taken by Morey Gash by the Associated Press.

Now retired, Dwyane Wade looks back on the dunk and gives his thoughts on his shared highlight with LeBron James.

"You know I’d never seen the dunk, really? I looked away from the dunk… this was a typical fast-break dunk where I just had to figure out how to get him the ball. Whether I throw it in the air or bounce it, or whatever it is, I've always figured out a way to give him the ball because I heard him trucking," said Dwyane Wade in an interview with NBATV.

"And so I took a quick peek, made sure it was him and not someone else, and I threw it. A bounce pass. The fundamentals of the game led to one of the most iconic moments."

Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony's recent basketball highlight is just one of the many times players tried to imitate what Dwyane Wade and LeBron James did. This just shows that after 13 years, the iconic photo is still widely remembered and engraved in basketball fans and NBA players' memories.