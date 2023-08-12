“I heard him trucking” - Dwyane Wade reveals how he created iconic ‘What’ posters with LeBron James 

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James created some incredible moments in Miami together. From the time the two men first donned the Miami Heat jersey alongside Chris Bosh, it seemed like the duo were destined for great things.

Ahead of Wade's Hall of Fame enshrinement on Saturday night, the three-time NBA champ spoke about his iconic pass to LeBron James. The photo of James throwing down the dunk and Wade with his arms outstretched has become one of the most famous in NBA history.

While speaking with NBA TV, Wade recalled the moment, stating that he went quite some time without actually seeing the dunk for himself:

“You know I’d never seen the dunk, really? I looked away from the dunk. This was a typical fast break with LeBron and I. I'm gonna figure out a way to give him the ball. Whether I throw it in the air, whether I bounce it, whatever it is I've always figured out a way to get him the ball because I heard him trucking.

"And so I took a quick peek, made sure it was him and not someone else and I threw it. And I gave the 'what?' What I remember about this moment is being back in Milwaukee, and being back in the Bradley Center at the time where I played my college games at. Where my jersey is hanging up in the arena."

Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat

LeBron James' message to Dwyane Wade ahead of Hall of Fame enshrinement

On Saturday night, Dwyane Wade will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame alongside a 2023 class that includes some historic names. Between Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, and Gregg Popovich, it's no surprise the NBA community has taken the opportunity to give the men their flowers.

In a recent post on Instagram, LeBron James congratulated Dwyane Wade on the achievement, writing:

"Today is the official day my brother Dwyane Wade goes into the HOF!!!!! WOW WOW WOW bro!! Man I can’t say enough how proud and happy I am of/for you.

"The kid from Robbins, IL now in the HALL!!! You a bad man Trey Ball! SCREAMING CONGRATULATIONS. Love you kid!!"

The enshrinement ceremony will take place at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on NBA TV, with a Red Carpet Show beginning exactly one hour beforehand. With the night set to celebrate the past, and future, of the sport, it's sure to be a grand occasion when things kick off from Springfield Massachusettes.

