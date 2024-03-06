WATCH: Jamal Crawford sarcastically throws "a million dollars" at Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many talents. Basketball, financial acumen and philanthropy apart, he also has a premium sense of humor which is often on display during his TNT stints. Shaq, who celebrates his 52nd birthday on March 6, came up with another hilarious exchange recently.

It happened Tuesday on NBA on TNT, where Jamal Crawford and Candace Parker were involved as well. While watching the Phoenix Suns and play the Denver Nuggets, Shaq and Crawford got into a betting game. Crawford said he was confident his former team would win and claimed he would put $1000 on the Suns if Shaq put up $10,000 on the Nuggets.

O’Neal seemed confident that the Suns would lose and said he was putting a million dollars. While the Nuggets tried a late comeback, a 15-5 run in OT meant the Suns won 117-107.

This led to payup time, as Shaq showed up in the post-match show with a box full of what seemed like money. Jamal Crawford was ecstatic and checked the money.

So did Candace Parker. The pair then realized that the money was fake with Shaq’s face on ot.

The most hilarious aspect of the exchange was Jamal Crawford's disappointment upon realizing that he had been trolled. Crawford, for some time, appeared convinced that Shaq had indeed decided to pay him. However, the moment he realized the truth, his faced dulled and he started throwing the wads of cash at O'Neal.

Jamal Crawford seemed ecstatic thinking he had won a million dollars. While that was understandable, his happiness vanished just as quickly when he realized Shaq had pranked him. Crawford, in response, began throwing wads of cash at Shaquille O’Neal, as the rest of the crew could not contain their laughter.

Shaq, as always, had a hilarious response:

“I didn’t say a million real dollars! I said a million dollars!”

Of course, knowing Shaq and his history of making huge bets and then pulling out, Jamal Crawford should have known better. O’Neal has, in the past, made a plethora of similar bets with Charles Barkley and his other co-workers.

Shaq might be a man of his words when it comes to actual philanthropy. However, when it comes to his bets and claims on TV, he tends to have a backup plan to avoid actually paying off, in case he ends up losing. As most of his bets are a result of excitement and not genuine competitiveness, that in itself is a bit of a compulsion.