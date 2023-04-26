Create

Watch- Jamal Murray hits a crazy 360 layup and draws the foul

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 26, 2023 03:02 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets - Game One
Jamal Murray's acrobatic shot early in the third quarter of Game 5 between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves had the crowd on its feet.

Jamal Murray has been carrying a big part of the offensive load in Game 5 of the series between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. In a nip-and-tuck battle, Murray’s scoring has been a bright spot for the home team.

In one sequence in the third quarter, the explosive guard had fans on their feet with this shot:

JAMAL MURRAY, HOW? 😳🔥 https://t.co/RI6icT91i2

Nikola Jokic quickly pushed the ball to Jamal Murray after securing a rebound off a Timberwolves miss. Murray zoomed past Mike Conley before hitting a circus shot over Anthony Edwards. The basket gave the Nuggets an early 50-47 lead early in the third quarter.

Jamal Murray is trying to bounce back from a so-so performance in Game 4

Jamal Murray followed his 40-point explosion in Game 3 with a tame 19-point performance in Game 4. "Glitch" can't have many more games like these and expect the Denver Nuggets to go deep into the postseason.

