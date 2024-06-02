Watch: James Harden lights up Adidas Eurocamp in Italy inspiring next-gen hoopers

LA Clippers guard James Harden made an appearance at the Adidas EuroCamp in Italy and demonstrated his skills to aspiring young basketball players looking to build professional careers.

At the pre-draft event, where NBA prospects between the ages of 18 and 22 were present, James Harden displayed his dribbling skills, took part in drills and offered advice to the attendees.

The Clippers guard also showcased his training and coaching abilities, particularly in sharing pick-and-roll strategies and knowledge.

As per the event's press release, Harden made a special appearance to promote the Harden Vol. 8 "Eurocamp" PE, which was available exclusively to participants and athletes of this year's Eurocamp.

In addition to James Harden, other NBA stars like Miami's Nikola Jovic, Charlotte's Vasilije Micic and Harden's Clippers teammate Ivica Zubac attended the Eurocamp.

Experienced NBA coaches including Dave Joerger, David Vanterpool, Jason Terry, Chris Fleming and Rico Hines were also present to impart their knowledge.

Games will take place during the camp on June 1 and June 2, and they will be streamed live on the Adidas Eurocamp website.

Clippers reportedly want James Harden back

The LA Clippers face a significant offseason ahead after their early exit from this year's playoffs and the potential free agency of both Paul George and James Harden.

George holds a player option for next season worth $48.8 million and might explore free agency this summer, while Harden completed the 2023-24 season on an expiring $35.7 million contract.

According to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers are eager to keep their two star players as they prepare for their move to the Intuit Dome next season.

“The Clippers are determined to keep Paul George and James Harden in free agency, and the organization will move into the new, state-of-the-art Intuit Dome for the start of next season,” Wojnarowski said in his report.

During the 2024 playoffs, Harden performed well, averaging 21.2 points, 8.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds in six games.

He maintained shooting percentages of nearly 45% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, all while playing an average of 40.3 minutes per game. However, the Clippers, who were missing a healthy Kawhi Leonard, lost to the Mavericks in six games.

Harden was acquired by the Clippers earlier this season from the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade that involved Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, KJ Martin and draft picks heading to the 76ers in exchange for him, PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev.