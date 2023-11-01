Watch: James Harden and P.J. Tucker get warm welcome from Clippers owner Steve Ballmer at Crypto.com Arena

New acquired LA Clippers players James Harden and P.J. Tucker have arrived in LA following their trade from the Philadelphia 76ers early Tuesday morning. As they entered the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night, the two received a warm welcome from Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.

In a clip of the interaction, Ballmer approaches Harden and Tucker and jokes that he has been “waiting for hours” for their arrival. He then gives them both a handshake and a hug while greeting them before telling them to “go get tested and welcome aboard.”

Harden and Tucker are not playing in Tuesday’s home game against the Orlando Magic, as the trade is still being finalized. However, the fact that Harden is already at the arena should be a good sign for Clippers fans.

Harden had been making life difficult for the Sixers following his trade request in June and has not played in a single game this season. However, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the star guard is “ecstatic” about joining his new team.

After Tuesday, the Clippers will play the LA Lakers on the road on Wednesday, on the second night of a back-to-back. They will then have five days off before taking on the New York Knicks on the road on Monday.

It’s unclear which game Harden will make his debut for the Clippers, as he still needs time to get acquainted with his new team. However, based on his arrival, things appear to be off to a good start for Harden in LA.

NBA scout says Clippers’ new Big 3, including James Harden, will need to make sacrifices

Newly acquired LA Clippers star guard James Harden and Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Following their acquisition of James Harden, the LA Clippers now have a new Big 3 with Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Some may even argue that they have a Big 4 if Russell Westbrook is included.

However, there is still only one ball to go around. So, according to one anonymous scout who spoke with the Los Angeles Times, the Clippers’ stars will have to make sacrifices this season.

“The third-best defender on the floor is now going to have to guard either PG or Harden. Phoenix has a Big 3 that it has to figure out. Clippers have the same. It’s about sacrifice,” the scout said.

Harden has taken on an increased playmaking role over the past few years. So, it’s likely that he will defer to Leonard and George on offense.

The fit between Harden and Westbrook may prove to be questionable, though, as it was during their tenure together with the Houston Rockets. However, if one of them is willing to spend more time off ball, the Clippers could have a very multifaceted offense. Perhaps Westbrook could also thrive in a sixth-man role.

Last season, Harden averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.8 3-pointers per game on 44.1% shooting over 58 games for Philly.

