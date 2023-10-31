"The black cloud has been lifted" - Former Warriors guard believes Sixers hit jackpot with James Harden trade

The James Harden trade shook things up in the NBA. The former MVP moved to the LA Clippers along with PJ Tucker, while the Philadelphia 76ers got four players, draft picks and pick swaps in return. Following the James Harden trade, a debate has been created on who won the deal.

Some people say that the Clippers won the trade, as they kept Terance Mann and created a Big Four with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

Others say that the Philadelphia 76ers were the winners, as they got four players in return. Additionally, draft picks and pick swaps will allow them to pursue another superstar.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former Golden State Warriors guard and an ESPN analyst, Tim Legler talked about Harden's move to the Clippers. He explained why the Sixers should consider themselves winners of the deal.

"This entire thing is so much less about the Clippers, this is all about Philly in my mind... [The Sixers] got better... this is the 3rd best team in the Eastern Conference... The black cloud has been lifted," Tim Legler told Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe on Tuesday, via Clutchpoints.

Expand Tweet

What does the James Harden trade mean for the Clippers and Sixers?

With the James Harden trade now complete, it appears that both teams have something to be happy for after months of negotiations.

The Clippers have four megastars on their franchise, all of them on expiring contracts. Harden's addition makes them a legit title contender and one of the grand favorites to come out of the West and challenge for the championship.

In addition, Harden is excited about eventually moving to the Clippers and this is great news for a franchise that is still seeking its first NBA Finals appearance.

On the other hand, the Sixers have eventually parted ways with a disgruntled superstar that had asked for a trade and had no intention to stay with the team moving forward.

Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse wanted to keep Harden, but it was very difficult for the organization and point guard to be on the same page.

They now have the chance to give an even bigger role to young star Tyrese Maxey and place him as the No.2 behind reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid. The franchise is expected to make a move to add another superstar either by February or next summer.

James Harden is expected to join the Clippers this week. He could make his debut as early as Monday vs the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.