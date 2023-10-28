New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Oct. 28)

New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans is one of seven games scheduled to be played on Saturday. The Knicks are coming off their first win of the season, while the Pelicans will try to start a winning streak following their opening victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jalen Brunson had a bounce back game on Friday night in the Knicks' 126-120 win against the Atlanta Hawks. Brunson had 31 points, three rebounds and five assists, with RJ Barrett adding 26 points, three rebounds and six assists. Julius Randle put up a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds, and was one assist away from a triple-double.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans cruised to 111-104 opening night win against the Grizzlies last Wednesday. CJ McCollum led the way with 24 points, four rebounds and six assists. Zion Williamson looked in phenomenal shape, finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans game details

Teams: New York Knicks (1-1) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (1-0)

Date and Time: Oct. 28, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans game preview

The New York Knicks are coming off a surprise campaign last season, reaching the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since 2013. However, they came up way short against the Miami Heat, losing in just five games.

On the other hand, the New Orleans Pelicans were on their way atop the Western Conference standings when injuries hit Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. They were relegated to the play-in spots and failed to make the postseason with CJ McCollum as their best player.

The Knicks have an all-time record of 21-22 against the Pelicans, and are 10-11 if the game is held in New Orleans. New York have a chance to even the odds even though they will have tired legs going into the matchup.

New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans odds and predictions

Moneyline: Knicks (+131) vs Pelicans (-154)

Spread: Knicks +4.5 (-110) vs Pelicans -4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Knicks (o226) vs Pelicans (u226)

Who is the favorite to win the New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup on Saturday? The Pelicans are favored to win over the Knicks. New Orleans are likely to get the victory since they are more rested, with the Knicks in the second game of a back-to-back.

New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans players to watch

The New York Knicks are playing a second game of back-to-back, so a few of their players might not have their legs under them on Saturday. Look for Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett to try to replicate their Friday's performance against the Atlanta Hawks.

On the other hand, Zion Williamson is the player to watch for the New Orleans Pelicans. Williamson looked rusty in the first half of the Pelicans' season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies. He did pick up the pace in the second half to finish with 23 points and seven rebounds.

