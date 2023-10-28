"SaCurrymento": Warriors fans go insane as Steph Curry explodes for 41 points vs. Kings

Steph Curry exploded for 41 points in the Golden State Warriors' first win of the season. Curry found his rhythm against the Sacramento Kings after a subpar shooting performance on opening night. Fans went wild on social media after witnessing what the two-time MVP did.

The Warriors made the short trip to Sacramento for their second game of the season. They just had a disappointing 108-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns on opening night at the Chase Center.

Curry caught fire beyond the arc, going 7-for-10 on Friday night. Kings fans were probably having flashbacks of what the four-time NBA champion did to them in the first round of the playoffs. He finished with 41 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals, while shooting 73.7% from the field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors fans on social media were quick to react to Steph Curry's performance against the Sacramento Kings. Curry was nearly unstoppable in their first-round series games, averaging 33.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists in seven grueling games.

With Curry's 41 points in Sacramento, one fan has a new nickname for the city:

"SaCurrymento."

Expand Tweet

This Warriors fan is not letting go of the best point guard debate after Friday's game:

"Curry is without a doubt the best shooter and arguably the best point guard in the history of basketball."

Expand Tweet

One fan pulled up Curry's record against the hapless Kings:

"He OWNS the Kings. Steph Curry is 33-10 vs the Kings…and 9-1 since the NBA bubble."

Expand Tweet

This fan can't believe there are people still claiming that Larry Bird was a better shooter than Steph:

"And there's people who still say Larry Bird was a better shooter."

Expand Tweet

A possible Warriors fan thought that Curry has been the game's best PG since 2014:

"Best pg in the league and it's been that way since 2014. Period end of story."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "We don't give a sh*t" - LeBron James fires back at Anthony Davis' critics who annihilated him after Nuggets game

Steph Curry bested De'Aaron Fox in crazy duel

Just a day after announcing De'Aaron Fox as the first athlete under Under Armour's Steph Curry Brand, the two stars had a duel in Sacramento. As mentioned earlier, Curry finished the game with 41 points after going bonkers from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Fox had 39 points, four rebounds and four assists in the Kings' 122-114 defeat. The two pushed their partnership to the side on Friday night to put on a show at the Golden 1 Center.

Also Read: "It's a turn on" - Damian Lillard on how he feeds off crowd's energy after hitting dagger 3 in monstrous 39-point Bucks debut