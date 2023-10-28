Watch: Jordan Clarkson nails game-winner over Paul George, locks up Kawhi Leonard in final play for shock win Clippers

Jordan Clarkson put the Utah Jazz on his back to earn their first win of the season. Clarkson hit the game-winning basket over Paul George then locked up Kawhi Leonard in the next possession to get the 120-118 win. Russell Westbrook had a chance to force overtime, but missed a jump shot at the buzzer.

The Clippers were up 118-117 with 40 seconds left in the game. Clarkson brought the ball down for the Jazz and went for the 2-for-1 situation. He put the moves on George, who was unable to defend the 3-point shot. The ball went in to put Utah up by two points.

Here's the video of Clarkson's shot:

On the next possession, Kawhi Leonard got the ball to try and tie or win the game for the LA Clippers. Jordan Clarkson put the clamps on the two-time NBA champion, who had no other choice but to pass the ball with four seconds left in the shot clock.

Nicolas Batum quickly passed the ball to Leonard, who missed a pull-up 3-point shot that Clarkson contested. Russell Westbrook got the offensive rebound with 2.4 seconds left in the game, but missed the turnaround jump shot in front of Kelly Olynyk.

Here's the video of Clarkson's defense of Leonard:

Jordan Clarkson finished the game with just 13 points, four rebounds and six assists. Clarkson struggled with his shot all game, but made them when it mattered the most. He also provided a key defensive stop that prevented the Clippers from winning the game or at least forcing overtime.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz in scoring with 35 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, while Kelly Olynyk and Collin Sexton added 15 and 13 points off the bench, respectively.

On the other hand, Paul George had a great game with 36 points and four rebounds. Kawhi Leonard put up 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals, while Norman Powell had 20 points to lead the team's second unit.

Jordan Clarkson signed a three-year deal to stay in Utah

Jordan Clarkson did not enter free agency this past summer after opting into the final year of his deal with the Utah Jazz. Clarkson's loyalty was rewarded with a new three-year, $55 million contract.

The new deal will supplant Clarkson's last contract, which means he has a new salary for the current season. He will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2025-26 NBA season. He has been in Utah since arriving via trade midway through the 2018-19 campaign.

