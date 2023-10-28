Watch: Luka Doncic hits otherworldly circus shot to give Mavericks 123-120 lead vs Nets

Luka Doncic added another ridiculous shot to his growing highlight reel in the Dallas Mavericks' 125-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. Doncic made an otherworldly circus shot in the clutch in what turned out to be the game-winning basket.

With the game tied at 120, the Mavericks had the chance to take the lead, but were in trouble with the shot clock winding down. Doncic made a quick one-two pass to Maxi Kleber, but he was trapped by Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neal.

Doncic had no other choice but to toss the one-handed shot from beyond the arc as the shot clock was about to end. The ball went in as the buzzer sounded to give the Mavericks the 123-100 lead with 28.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Here's the video of Luka's magical shot:

Cam Thomas missed the game-tying 3-point attempt, with Josh Green icing the game by making two free throws. Luka Doncic finished the game with 49 points to help the Dallas Mavericks improve to 2-0 for the season.

Doncic also had 10 rebounds and seven assists, and shot 64.0% from the field and made nine 3-point shots. He told Jeff "Skin" Wade of Bally Sports Southwest that he practiced the circus shot he made that won them the game. He added that he works on those kinds of shots with assistant coaches Darrell Armstrong and God Shammgod.

Luka Doncic on fire to start the season

Luka Doncic looks like a man on a mission for the Dallas Mavericks after the first two games of the new season. Doncic has led the Mavs to a quick 2-0 record with wins over the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets.

"Luka Magic" is already in full effect after a disappointing end to their campaign last season. He's averaging 41.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.0 steals after the first two contests.

Doncic posted a triple-double in Dallas' 126-119 win over the Spurs on Wednesday night. The Mavericks were back at home on Friday as they welcomed some familiar faces from Brooklyn. Luka caught fire from beyond the arc and was simply unstoppable in the fourth quarter.

If Doncic can keep up this pace, he'll be the favorite to win the MVP this season. He also has the Mavericks likely making the playoffs after finishing 11th in the previous campaign.

