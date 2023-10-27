"I was making $3.35 an hour" - Michael Jordan's former trainer opens up on his humble beginnings

Tim Grover made a name for himself as a personal trainer for athletes such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade. Grover started his humble beginnings in Chicago and used his degree in kinesiology to help Jordan, Kobe and Wade stay in shape during their legendary careers.

In an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Grover promoted his book called "Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness" released in 2021. He discussed how he became MJ's personal trainer and the hardships he had to go through.

"I was working at a local health club," Grover said. "I was making $3.35 back in the 80s. ... Stayed there for three years. I saw an article in the newspaper said, 'Michael Jordan tired of taking physical abuse from the Detroit Pistons.' Lightbulb moment."

Tim Grover added that he decided to write a letter to all Chicago Bulls players except Michael Jordan. Grover thought that Jordan wouldn't want his help because he was already among the best back then. However, MJ brought him in and the rest was history.

Grover explained that Jordan didn't want to train like the others because it meant he was not doing something that would separate him from the pack. Grover developed a training regimen that focused on different aspects of MJ's game. He would count how many steps the Bulls superstar will take every game.

By knowing the number of steps and how many times he steps to his right or left, Grover would put unequal stress on both sides of Jordan's body. It was unorthodox, but it worked. He also focused on MJ's fingers, arms, eyes and other body parts.

The result was astonishing since Jordan finally overcame the Detroit Pistons. He went on to win six NBA championships in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998.

Michael Jordan paid Tim Grover to not train other NBA players

Michael Jordan loved the results he was getting from Tim Grover that he didn't want him to train other NBA players. Jordan was ahead of the curve in that regard, with Grover telling "Diary of a CEO" the greatest compliment he ever received from the legendary Chicago Bulls player.

"He gave me one of the best compliments that you can ever get at the highest level," Jordan said. "When somebody else would say, 'Hey, I want to hire Tim.' He goes, 'I don't pay Tim to train me.' He goes, 'I pay him not to train anybody else.'"

