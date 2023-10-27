"You're all the way down": Shaquille O'Neal brutally trolls Charles Barkley for being 29th on NBA All-Time scoring list

It's just the second episode of "Inside the NBA" on TNT, but Shaquille O'Neal was already trolling Charles Barkley. Shaq mocked Barkley's place on the all-time scoring list after the crew discussed Kevin Durant passing Kareem Olajuwon on Thursday night.

On the "Inside the NBA" postgame show, the crew of Shaq, Chuck, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith quickly went through Durant's newest accomplishment. He's now 12th on the all-time scoring list after scoring 39 points in the Phoenix Suns' 100-95 loss to the Lakers.

Shaq, who is No. 8 on the list, asked Barkley where he thinks he is on the all-time scoring list. "The Roundmound of Rebound" believes he's just a few spots down, but in reality, he's at No. 29.

Here's what Shaq said:

"Where you at on that list? No, you're not a couple down. You're all the way down. All the way down. I know so."

Shaquille O'Neal is eighth on the all-time scoring list with 28,596 points. Kevin Durant can pass him this season if he averages 21.0 points per game and doesn't miss any games.

On the other hand, Charles Barkley is all the way down at No. 29 with 23,757 points. Active players such as Chris Paul, Steph Curry and DeMar DeRozan have the chance to put him even lower before their careers are over.

O'Neal played 19 seasons in the NBA and had a longer prime than Barkley. He was dominant during his time with Orlando Magic and LA Lakers, but injuries in the latter part of his career and missed free throws prevented him from moving up higher on the all-time scoring list.

Meanwhile, Barkley's career lasted just 16 seasons, and he was not a starter in his first year in the NBA. His final four years with the Houston Rockets were injury-plagued, so he didn't have the luxury of a longer prime. However, it could be argued that Barkley is a more natural scorer than Shaq.

Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and rest of 'Inside the NBA' crew not breaking up anytime soon

Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley

The crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal are going nowhere after TNT signed them to long-term contracts last year. Barkley was signed to a 10-year extension, while the terms of Johnson, Smith and O'Neal's contract were unspecified.

The foursome has been together since 2011 and remains the best sports television show on the planet. With Barkley no longer contemplating retirement, fans should look forward to seeing them together for years to come.

