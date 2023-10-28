Watch: Nikola Jokic's QB skills on full display with insane crosscourt lob to Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic showed that he could be a really good quarterback after an insane alley-oop pass on Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. Jokic and the defending champions Denver Nuggets traveled to Tennessee and got the 108-104 victory.

With around six minutes left in the third quarter, Jokic received the ball from a referee to resume play. The reigning NBA Finals MVP took advantage of the Grizzlies' slacking defense and used his arm strength to make a one-handed crosscourt lob pass.

Gordon perfectly timed his jump to catch the ball for a powerful slam as Grizzlies players were late to realize the play. Head coach Taylor Jenkins was not happy and called a timeout with the Nuggets up 76-68 at that point.

Here's the video of Jokic's alley-oop from out of bounds:

Nikola Jokic did his best Patrick Mahomes impersonation on that one, catching everyone by surprise. Jokic's basketball IQ is off the charts, but he needed a big arm to make that crosscourt lob pass. The precision and accuracy were on point to Aaron Gordon.

It was not the first time "The Joker" threw a quarterback pass to a Nuggets teammate. In a game against the LA Clippers during the 2018-19 season, Jokic got a rebound and quickly threw a one-handed pass to the trailing Jamal Murray for the touchdown basket.

Kevin Love, who is known for his crosscourt passes, usually does it with his two hands. Another legendary quarterback pass happened in 2011 when Dwayne Wade made a 90-foot lob to LeBron James against the Indiana Pacers.

Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets to win in Memphis

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic helped the Denver Nuggets get their second win of the season on Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. Jokic finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. He did have nine turnovers, but the Nuggets prevailed to get the 108-104 victory.

Jamal Murray also had 22 points with five assists and a block, while Reggie Jackson added 16 points and six assists off the bench. With the departure of Bruce Brown Jr. this past summer, Jackson was expected to step up in his role to provide scoring and energy.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies put in a great effort against the defending champions. All five starters scored in double-figures, led by Jaren Jackson Jr. with 21 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks. Derrick Rose turned back the clock to score 16 points off the bench.

