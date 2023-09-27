Watch: James Harden's infamous 'Daryl Morey is a liar' rant gets displayed on sign at club where he recently partied

James Harden's recent attack on Daryl Morey has regained relevancy after it got flashed as a sign in a club where he partied recently. Harden called Morey out a few weeks ago calling the Philadelphia 76ers GM a 'liar'. The Sixers didn't find a trade partner for him following his decision to opt into his $35.6 million player option.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said during an Adidas media event in China. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

Harden even got fined $100,000 for his comments by the NBA. However, the disgruntled Sixers guard doesn't seem fazed by inviting more trouble regarding this situation. Harden was partying at a club recently where there was a signboard that quoted his infamous rant against Morey.

"Daryl Morey is a liar," said the signboard.

Harden is still stuck on the Sixers at this moment. He wants a trade to another team. The LA Clippers were reportedly his preferred landing spot, but they have pulled out of negotiations. The 76ers have also not engaged with other potential suitors yet.

Damian Lillard's blockbuster trade opens door for teams to possibly go after James Harden

The trade market may have been paused for long because of Damian Lillard's request to move out of Portland. However, Lillard has found a new home in Milwaukee. It could be the first domino to fall, opening the door for other trades that have been held up.

James Harden could be a beneficiary of that. Lillard had several suitors that may still need a starting caliber point guard. Harden would be an excellent option as a one-year rental. The former MVP isn't the scorer he used to be during his Houston days, but he can still be a 20-point, 10-assist contributor consistently.

He has averaged those numbers over the past two seasons since transitioning into a full-time point guard. Teams with adequate scoring and defensive depth could be excellent fit for Harden. The Sixers might also be forced to let go of him at a cut price due to the player's evident stance on not playing for a team led by GM Daryl Morey.

