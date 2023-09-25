Why does James Harden want to leave Philadelphia? Reason behind trade request

On June 29, Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden sent shockwaves across the NBA world. That came after Harden opted into his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season and requested a trade out of Philly.

Harden was widely expected to decline his player option and sign a long-term deal with either the Sixers or his former team, the Houston Rockets. However, Philly and Harden reportedly failed to agree to terms on a new contract.

Meanwhile, the Rockets shifted their focus to other free-agent targets. That left Harden with virtually no choice other than to opt in and request a trade to another one of his most highly desired destinations.

Following Harden’s trade request, The Athletic’s Sam Amick shed light on the entire saga.

According to Amick, the Sixers failed to offer Harden the kind of long-term deal he was expecting and instead wanted him to test free agency. That reportedly led Harden to believe that Philly planned to low-ball him with a short-term deal:

“In recent weeks and days, sources say, all indications on Harden’s side pointed to the Sixers forcing him to test the market before they would make an offer of any kind,” Amick reported.

“The understandable concern for Harden, sources say, was that Philadelphia was preparing to offer him the kind of short-term, team-friendly contract that wouldn’t come close to reflecting his stature in the league or the level of his current play.”

On Aug. 14, Harden called out Sixers team president Daryl Morey for lying, at an Adidas event in China. Harden added that he would never play for a Morey-led team again, which only further fueled speculation that his days in Philly were numbered:

“Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

According to multiple reports, Harden is now locked in on trying to get traded to the LA Clippers. Unfortunately for Harden, LA and Philly have yet to make any sort of traction on a deal.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported earlier this week that trade talks between the two sides have already ended. However, the Sixers star reportedly “still hopes to be moved to the LA Clippers,” according to a latest report from Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

Harden averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.8 3-pointers per game on 44.1% shooting over 58 games last season.

James Harden expected to report to Sixers’ training camp if trade request is not granted

Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden

James Harden’s long-term future in Philly may still be up in the air. However, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden is expected to report to the Sixers’ training camp if his trade request is not granted.

During a recent episode of “NBA Today,” Wojnarowski touched on Harden’s situation. Wojnarowski said that while Harden is expected to show up to training camp, there’s no guarantee that he will be 100% bought in:

“The expectation is that the Sixers expect James Harden to be in training camp,” Wojnarowski said.

“What happens from there? It’s certainly going to be a challenge for this organization. We’ve seen it in a different way with Ben Simmons. The test for the Sixers is gonna be how they support Nick Nurse, their new coach. If James Harden comes in, if he’s not at optimum performance, optimum commitment, the idea is to have Nick Nurse play the players who are buying into this.”

(5:52 mark below)

It looks like Harden and the Sixers could be headed toward a messy start to the 2023-24 season if the situation is not resolved soon.

