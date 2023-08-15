Watch: James Harden shows off his dance moves in China after destroying Daryl Morey

James Harden made headlines in the past 24 hours after his epic rant about Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey. Harden blew off some steam by showing his dance moves, or lack thereof, as part of his tour of China.

The former MVP continued offseason tour in China on Monday and a viral video of him dancing was posted on Reddit and Twitter. Harden looked confused as he tried his best to copy the host's moves.

The 33-year-old star was probably unfamiliar with the song and quirky dance moves. It was the viral "See Tình" dance that was very popular on TikTok over the past year. It's a Vietnamese song that was remixed and went viral all over Asia.

James Harden is having a blast on his first trip to China since Daryl Morey made the comments about supporting Hong Kong in 2019. Harden was well-received by the people and appeared to be having a lot of fun despite his tumultuous offseason.

It boiled down on Sunday when Shams Charania of The Athletic posted a video of Harden calling Morey a "liar." The 10-time All-Star was likely upset that the Philadelphia 76ers decided against trading him and ignoring his request to get dealt to the LA Clippers.

"Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said. "Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

Where will James Harden play next season?

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden made it clear in his speech that he won't play for the Philadelphia 76ers as long as Daryl Morey is the general manager. It's probably an ultimatum for Harden, who wants to get traded to the LA Clippers.

However, the Clippers are unwilling to meet Morey's price for Harden. The former MVP is entering the final year of his contract, which means he'll likely be a one-year rental. The Sixers are also not going to give him away for nothing considering they were title contenders last season.

If they trade Harden without a fair return value in terms of player quality, the Sixers could be in trouble even though they have the reigning MVP. Harden helped Embiid become one of the best players in the world and only a handful of players can do that.

