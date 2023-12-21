Watch: Jaylen Brown quiets critics with lefty magic, sends King's fans home

Jaylen Brown had a strong performance in the Boston Celtics' blowout win against the Sacramento Kings, 144-119. He finished the game with 28 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Brown finished with his left hand during the game and pointed to the crowd to mock them. While Brown has faced criticism for his left-handed dribble, he has shown that he can be effective, including hitting a pull-up jumper just inside the left elbow.

Brown's contribution to the Celtics' win against the Kings was significant, as he was one of the team's leading scorers and helped secure the victory. Notably, he scored 18 points or more for the fifth straight game.

Brown's performance and that of his fellow starters were instrumental in the Celtics' dominant victory over the Kings. His consistent scoring and all-around contribution have been critical to the team's success in recent games.

Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown's championship contention for the 2023-24 season

Brown's scoring ability, combined with his strong defense and leadership, make him a key player in the Boston Celtics' championship aspirations this season. The Celtics' championship hopes also rest on the shoulders of their other star players, including Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday.

Tatum has been a consistent scorer and has already established himself as one of the league's top players. Holiday, meanwhile, is a proven veteran who brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the team.