Before the Boston Celtics’ must-win Game 5 against Miami in the Eastern Conference finals, Celtics star Jaylen Brown shared a heartfelt moment with his grandfather. He walked over to his grandfather, who was sitting courtside, and the two exchanged some laughs and playful gestures before shaking hands.

Watch the heartwarming moment below:

NBA @NBA 🤣



8:30 PM ET on TNT



More Game 5 content in the NBA App: Jaylen Brown and his grandfather share a funny, wholesome moment before Game 58:30 PM ET on TNTMore Game 5 content in the NBA App: app.link.nba.com/bos_mia_game6 Jaylen Brown and his grandfather share a funny, wholesome moment before Game 5 💪🤣♥8:30 PM ET on TNTMore Game 5 content in the NBA App: app.link.nba.com/bos_mia_game6 https://t.co/OXVhTzDDM2

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jaylen Brown on possible disconnect in Celtics’ locker room

Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics had a rough start to their Eastern Conference finals series against Miami, losing their first three games. They then won Game 4 in Miami to keep their season alive. However, rumors already surfaced regarding a possible disconnect in the Celtics’ locker room stemming from the suspension and eventual dismissal of former coach Ime Udoka.

Udoka was let go after violating team policies by having an inappropriate relationship with a team staff member. This came after he had just come off leading Boston to the 2022 NBA Finals.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on the story earlier in the week during an appearance on "NBA Countdown." Wojnarowski said that Celtics players are still not over Udoka’s dismissal and only grew more frustrated when he was hired by the Houston Rockets last month:

“This team, this locker room, they never got over Ime Udoka's dismissal as head coach,” Wojnarowski said. “These players did not accept the organization's reasoning for doing it. They thought it was a wild overreaction. There were a lot of people on the outside who thought it was an overreaction, it was an HR matter.

“I think with this team, and talking with management, they never got the answers, they never got any more answers than the public was getting on this. That doesn't mean they haven't accepted Joe Mazzulla as head coach. But this is a team that really believed in Ime Udoka, had a strong connection with him.

"I think there were a couple of instances this season where a lot of that angst resurfaced. First, when the Brooklyn Nets nearly hired Udoka as head coach and then when the Rockets did.”

However, Jaylen Brown dismissed any negative Celtics-related rumors following his team’s Game 4 win. Brown said that nearly all of the stories surrounding issues within Boston’s locker room aren’t true at all:

“Obviously, we underperformed in the last three games, and you start to hear all these stories coming out about X, Y and Z,” Brown said.

“Who knows where they actually come from. And 99% of them aren't true at all. So, we wanted to stay together, and I think that was the emphasis last night before we played today, was make sure we were on the same page.”

Brown and the Celtics will now look to build off their momentum in Game 5 on Thursday and force a Game 6 back in Miami on Wednesday.

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics



Jaylen Brown alludes to reports coming out about the Celtics in the last few days "You start to hear all these stories come out about X Y and Z... 99% of them not true at all."Jaylen Brown alludes to reports coming out about the Celtics in the last few days "You start to hear all these stories come out about X Y and Z... 99% of them not true at all."Jaylen Brown alludes to reports coming out about the Celtics in the last few days 👀 https://t.co/gypzMrtDjg

Also read: NBA Rumors: Jaylen Brown to be in demand if Boston Celtics make him available for trade

Poll : 0 votes