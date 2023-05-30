Watch: Jayson Tatum rolls his ankle on the first play of NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are looking forward to make history to be the first team to overcome a 3-0 deficit in NBA history in Game 7 against the Miami Heat. However, in the first play of the crucial game, Tatum seemed to have hurt himself accidentally, drawing major concerns.

Tatum is locked in and ready to step his game up against the Heat in Game 7 to make a return to the NBA Finals. The forward started the game aggressively and wanted to attack the basket early on. However, it didn't end up decenty during the first play after he rolled his ankle.

The 6-foot-9 attacked the basket from the corner and drew the foul against Gabe Vincent. As he tried to muscle his way into the basket, his left foot landed on Vincent, which twisted his ankle awkwardly. After the contact, Tatum was in pain but decided to play through the first quarter.

Halfway through first period, Tatum had to sit on the bench to get his ankle checked and treated.

Tonight's game is a crucial contest between the East's second-seeded team versus the eighth-seeded team.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics have been missing their shots early in the game

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

The Celtics are trying their best to overcome the Heat, a team that has had a ton of momentum in the postseason. Despite being the underdogs, Miami's perseverance have made them a tough team to beat. Even Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Boston squad has struggled greatly against Jimmy Butler and the team.

In the first quarter alone, Boston has attempted eight shots from the three-point arc but haven't converted a single shot from that distance. The first period ended with the Heat leading the game with a score of 22-15. Jaylen Brown have stepped up his game and is currently leading the Celtics in scoring.

Although they've been able to win the rebound battle, the Celtics haven't knocked down open shots that the Heat have failed to cover.

The Heat are short-handed as Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro remain in the sidelines due to injuries. Prior to Game 7, Herro confirmed that he won't be playing tonight and will continue to recover from his hand injury.

Tatum is averaging 27.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists through six games against the Heat in the conference finals. In Game 6, he had 31 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to even the series and force a Game 7.

