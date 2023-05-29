How has Jayson Tatum fared in Game 7s over the last 5 years? Taking a look at Tatum's scoring performances in Game 7s in the NBA playoffs

When it comes to Game 7s, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has already accomplished so much, especially for his age.

In a recent post by StatMuse on Twitter, the account presented an interesting statline for the Celtics star ahead of tonight's critical matchup.

StatMuse @statmuse Most points in Game 7s over the last 5 years:



129 — Jayson Tatum

97 — Jamal Murray

96 — Nikola Jokic

With 129 points throughout Tatum's past five Game 7s, he has scored more than Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and even his fellow Boston teammate Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics forward has averaged 28.8 ppg (48.3% shooting, including 50.0% from 3-point range) in the six Game 7s he has played in his career. Tatum has a record of five wins and only one loss when it comes to a Game 7.

Here's a look at Tatum's scoring performances in each Game 7 of his career so far.

1) 20 points - 04/28/2018

During the first Game 7 of Jayson Tatum's career, he had 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting against the Bucks. For his first playoff series as a rookie, Tatum showed out to help his team advance to the second round.

2) 24 points - 5/27/2018

In the same playoff run, Tatum ran into a head-to-head Game 7 matchup with LeBron James' Cavaliers. He had over 29 points (9-of-17 shooting, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range). However, LeBron was too much to handle for the young Celtics as they were eliminated from the Eastern Conference finals.

3) 29 points - 9/11/2020

In Tatum's third Game 7 of his young career, he matched up against the then-defending champions, the Toronto Raptors. It was a second-round series where Tatum performed well yet again with 29 points (9-of-23 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range).

4) 23 points - 5/15/2022

During the Celtics' 2022 postseason run, Jayson Tatum and the rest of the team ran into two Game 7s.

The first one was against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks as Tatum had 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range.

5) 26 points - 5/29/2022

As the Celtics advanced to the conference finals, they ran into another Game 7 and it was against Jimmy Butler and the Heat. The Celtics star had 26 points (9-of-21 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range).

6) 51 points - 5/14/2023

In his most recent Game 7 performance against the MVP Joel Embiid and the 76ers in the second round, he had his best Game 7. Jayson Tatum dropped 51 points, eclipsing Steph Curry's 50 points against the Kings this year. Tatum shot for 17 of 28, including 6-of-10 from 3-point range.

Jayson Tatum's excitement for Game 7 against the Heat in Boston

Following the huge Game 6 victory, Jayson Tatum spoke to the media about his eagerness to get back to Boston to face Miami in a do-or-die situation.

"We've still got a big game Monday," Tatum said. "But the grit we showed to get to this moment, I'm proud of that, I'm proud to be on this team, and I've never been so excited to go back to Boston in my life. And I cannot wait to see all the fans on Monday, because it's gonna be fun."

In Game 6, Tatum had a quality statline once again with 31 points (8-of-22 shooting), 12 rebounds and five assists.

