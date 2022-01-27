Watch: Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce, hilariously tries to fight Marcus Smart, wholesome moment caught on camera

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce Tatum, is a celebrity of his own. He is present courtside at the TD Garden cheering for his father and is seen with him in postgame news conferences. Tatum often runs to his son after a game, and the four-year-old is seen joyfully interacting with other players in the NBA.

Before the Celtics' last game against the Sacramento Kings, Tatum was holding his son in his arms while Marcus Smart entertained Deuce. Deuce was gleefully trying to fight Smart as the Celtics guard pretended to throw punches. Smart acted as if he was trying to dodge Deuce's punches and then lovingly picked him up and ran away.

Deuce Tatum shares a special relationship with his father and the NBA in general. Many players and coaches play with him, and he is often seen playing with a basketball while Jayson Tatum gives an interview. Deuce once hilariously started running around in TD Garden after a game and Tatum said:

"This is his gym"

Deuce was present at the 2021 All-Star Game as well and was seen playing around with the star players. He is too young to speculate whether he will be interested in a career in basketball, but we certainly know he has the taste for that life.

ESPN @espn Kyrie spending time with Jayson Tatum's son Deuce 🥰 Kyrie spending time with Jayson Tatum's son Deuce 🥰 https://t.co/3VCZbFEQTn

Deuce has been a part of the NBA since he was born. He is only four years old but is making a name for himself on the international stage. He is so beloved by the NBA community that in some instances, he is the main attraction.

Jayson Tatum drops 36 points as the Boston Celtics annihilate the Sacramento Kings

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics absolutely humiliated the Sacramento Kings on their home floor on Tuesday. They blew the Kings out of the gym in a 53-point victory (128-75), and it marked the largest home win in franchise history. The Kings had more blocks and steals while the Celtics had more turnovers, but it didn't matter as Boston kept hitting shots.

Jayson Tatum dropped 36 points on 14-for-23 (60%) shooting while making 7 of 14 (50%) from downtown. He also had six assists, four rebounds and a block in 31 minutes. After the Celtics dropped 128 points in the monster victory, Tatum said:

"We were sharing the wealth. Everybody contributed. Everybody was hitting shots. We scored 128 points, ... It was just a great night overall for everybody."

Boston Celtics @celtics The Jays combined to drop 66 points while setting the tone at both ends as we overwhelmed the visiting Kings. The Jays combined to drop 66 points while setting the tone at both ends as we overwhelmed the visiting Kings. https://t.co/u60NNYoQ9e

Tatum wasn't the only one making shots, though. Jaylen Brown dropped 30 points on 11-for-19 (57%) shooting, including 5-12 (41%) from 3-point range. He also grabbed 10 rebounds to go with three assists in just 24 minutes.

Marcus Smart went scoreless but was still +36 as Boston dominated on both ends. As a duo, the Jays combined for 66 points and 12 3-pointers while setting up teammates as well.

Max Lederman @Max_Lederman The Celtics are 6-0 all-time when both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum score 30+ points. The Celtics are 6-0 all-time when both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum score 30+ points.

Coach Ime Udoka said this about his star duo:

"They are the two pillars and leaders of the team, and when they come out and play with that intensity, everybody seems to follow suit."

Boston (25-24) is one game above .500 and is still struggling to rack up wins despite the victory Tuesday. They are ninth in the East and need to switch things up or else they will find themselves in the play-in tournament. They take on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday in Georgia.

