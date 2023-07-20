Watch- Jimmy Butler sends a fan spinning and trolls him with Damian Lillard’s iconic celebration

Jimmy Butler's tour of China has kicked off in iconic fashion as a video of the Miami Heat superstar playing one-on-one against a fan dropped recently. In the video, Butler is seen sending the fan spinning with a simple move, taking his time to shoot a three and walking off with Damian Lillard's iconic celebration.

Butler's China tour will see him go over the entire country, meeting with fans and being a part of several other community-based activities.

In one such activity, Butler was seen playing in a random 1v1 against a fan. This was particularly relevant as it was part of the inauguration of a rooftop court in Wukesong named after him.

Now, it is obvious how this game would go. However, the end is what makes it so iconic.

After facing up against the fan on the right wing, Butler starts his move by bouncing the ball off the fan's head. He then followed up with a simple drive fake and a step back to create some space.

The fan committed to stopping the drive. However, a light bump and step back from Butler saw the fan going out of frame.

Butler smiled as he dribbled out to the 3-point line. With tons of space to score, the Heat forward made quick work of the game and walked off the court.

As he walked off, Butler waved at the fan as part of the celebration routine. To follow it up, he also did Damian Lillard's iconic "Dame Time" celebration - as clutch as it gets.

Jimmy Butler's tour of China kicked off on July 14th as he landed in Beijing. The rest of his China tour will see him visit famous cities such as Guangzhou and Hong Kong and will conclude on July 24th.

Jimmy Butler gets hit by a shoe

Jimmy Butler's China tour has certainly been an interesting one. While playing pickup ball and hosting basketball workshops is part of the whole project, getting hit with a shoe certainly isn't.

During a part of his tour in Taiyuan recently, Butler documented his day and his experience. However, while doing so, Butler recalled how he got hit in the face with a shoe while he was on stage.

Butler, being the sport he is, could be seen laughing after getting hit by the shoe as well. Needless to say, fans had a lot to say about this.

The Miami Heat forward will return to the US after July 24th. With the offseason in full swing, it is likely that the forward will begin prep for next season soon.

