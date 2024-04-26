Watch: Joel Embiid and Knicks gets chippy as 76ers star gets flagrant foul for shot at Mitchell Robinson

Joel Embiid was given a flagrant-1 foul early in Game 3 in the Eastern Conference first-round series between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks. The physicality in the series has been intense as the Sixers seek to protect homecourt and not allow the Knicks to take a 3-0 series lead.

Embiid and New York's Mitchell Robinson battled inside, with their matchup growing physical, in the first quarter. As the Sixers center fell on the floor, he pulled Robinson's leg as the Knicks center tried to attempt a shot.

Watch the video below to see Embiid's shot at New York's center.

Embiid was assessed a flagrant foul, and Sixers coach Nick Nurse made him sit down. He ended the first period with six points and two fouls.

Joel Embiid's early foul trouble could be problematic

The second quarter started with Joel Embiid back on the floor. With the All-Star center back, the Sixers had a bit of hope back in their eyes as they started to play better. However, the Knicks' defense proved to be a tough hurdle to overcome. But that didn't stop Embiid from providing a scoring punch as he had five points to start the second period.

The Knicks are a smart defensive team and tend to find the loopholes in their opponents' offense. That's exactly what they did as Robinson saw the MVP driving to the basket on a fastbreak opportunity. New York's center saw the chance and stood his ground.

He drew the charging foul, giving Embiid his third personal foul. Nurse challenged the call but upon review, the challenge didn't work and the call stood as an offensive foul.

Embiid stayed in the game with three fouls. But it could be a risky decision by the coaching staff as the Knicks are being smart in defending the center. The players aren't afraid to draw charges when the Sixers star drives and isn't biting on his pump fakes, throwing his rhythm off.

Embiid has played the entire second quarter without picking a foul since then. But the third and fourth period is where teams tighten their defenses.

