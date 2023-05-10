Watch - Joel Embiid makes amends with a huge chase down block on Jaylen Brown

Joel Embiid proved why he was named the MVP during the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 5 matchup against the Boston Celtics. To be the most valuable player, you must be willing to put in the work despite making a lot of mistakes.

Embiid did just that during the 4th quarter of Game 5. The Sixers superstar ended up turning the ball over to the Boston Celtics which led to a fast-break opportunity for Jaylen Brown.

Embiid made no excuses and tried to make up for the turnover he committed. As a result of staying active on the Celtics' fast-break play, Embiid successfully chased down and blocked Jaylen Brown. At that point, the Sixers had a commanding 104-89 lead. While Jaylen's potential fast-break finish could've shifted the momentum, Embiid made sure that didn't happen.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ahn Fire Digital @AhnFireDigital JOEL EMBIID WITH THE CHASEDOWN BLOCK ON JAYLEN BROWN! JOEL EMBIID WITH THE CHASEDOWN BLOCK ON JAYLEN BROWN! https://t.co/nJu8GhOsnH

Joel Embiid leads the Sixers to a crucial Game 5 victory

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Five

Joel Embiid put up his third consecutive 30-point game in their series against the Celtics to help the Philadelphia 76ers win back-to-back games. Game 5 was a much-needed win for the Sixers as they now have the advantage with a 3-2 series lead.

Philly now has the opportunity to seal the deal back at home in Game 6 and could move on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

As expected, Embiid got the job done by carrying his team to a 115-103 victory in Game 5. The reigning MVP added 33 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and three assists. One of those rejections included the chase-down block on Jaylen Brown to stop a potential Celtics comeback.

The Sixers also have Tyrese Maxey to thank for efficiently supporting their superstar. Maxey put up 30 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He shot efficiently beyond the arc, shooting at 50%.

James Harden was a little quiet in Game 5 and focused on facilitating the ball instead. Harden had a double-double outing with 17 points and 10 assists. Still an efficient game from "The Beard", however, it's quite toned down compared to his Game 4 performance wherein he scored a game-winning 42 points.

If Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey all come up big in Game 6, the Philadelphia 76ers could certainly beat the Boston Celtics and move on to the next round.

Poll : 0 votes