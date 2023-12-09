Watch: Joel Embiid potentially dodges huge fine after almost dropping 'Triple H' celebration against Hawks

Reigning league MVP Joel Embiid tried his best not to taunt after making a tough bucket in their game against the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid has previously gotten in trouble with some of his celebrations, particularly WWE star Triple H's DX chop. This has resulted in him getting fined by the league afterward multiple times.

This time, after getting a putback while he was fouled by Clint Capela, Embiid remembered not to do the celebration. The Philadelphia 76ers star raised both his arms and almost executed the celebration but stopped himself mid-way through.

Watch the video below to see Embiid control himself.

The last time he did the celebration was against their 126-98 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 30, 2023. After the game, the league announced that Embiid had been fined $35k for doing the DX chop.

Prior to this, he had been fined $25,000 for the same celebration in a 137-133 win over the Brooklyn Nets back in January.

Joel Embiid joins Michael Jordan in elite company

Fans may not have agreed with Joel Embiid winning the MVP award last season, but he's showing the exact reason why he earned it. The Sixers' big man has been incredible this season, leading them to a 13-7 record.

Embiid recently posted 50 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists while shooting 65.5% from the field to lead the team in a 131-126 win against the Washington Wizards. With Embiid's performance, he joined Chicago Bulls legend, Michael Jordan in elite company.

Jordan and Embiid are the only players over the last 40 years to have scored 50 points, 10 rebounds and five assists while having a 60% shooting rate in the field.

The six-time All-Star has shown that he has a chance to win another MVP award. Embiid has played 17 games, averaging 33.1 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He's shifted the media attention for Philly after the James Harden situation, showing that the team can concentrate and win despite off-field chatter.

His recent 50-point performance marks his sixth in his career. After the game, he talked about his mentality on how he was able to put a significant amount in scoring.

"I felt like it was one of those nights where I had to be aggressive and get it going," Embiid said. "Sometimes your team needs you to be a playmaker, but sometimes they need you to score. But they made passes, they made the right plays every single time and I just finished them."

