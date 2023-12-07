"He puts his body on the line every night" - Marcus Morris hails Joel Embiid after 76ers superstar's 50-point game

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid recently scored a personal season-high 50 points against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. He joins his teammate Tyrese Maxey, who scored 50 against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 12, as one of the four players to score 50 points or more this season.

The Wizards struggled to stop the Cameroonian Center as he went for 19-for-29 (65.5%) while also grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing seven assists. His performance led the 76ers to a hard-earned 131-126 victory.

This all-around game by Embiid is just the latest in a string of fantastic performances that he has put up this season, and even his teammates are in awe of him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Veteran forward Marcus Morris Sr. had nothing but praise for Embiid following his 50-piece:

"He actually puts his body on the line every night flying and trying to get blocks, rebounds. ... I take my hat off to him, but he's definitely the best player that I've been around."

Expand Tweet

Marcus Morris Sr. has played for 13 seasons and seven teams, sharing the court with plenty of other players, so to call Joel Embiid the best he has ever played with is high praise.

Also read: "Embiid>Jokic": Nikola Jokic missing 23 FGs has fans in mixed emotions as MVP rival drops 50.

Joel Embiid is third in the NBA's all-time points-per-game leaderboard

Embiid is undoubtedly the best scorer in the NBA today. He won the last two scoring titles with 30.6 points per game in 2021-22 and 33.1 in 2022-23. This season, he is on pace to lead the league in scoring again as he is averaging 33.1 ppg.

At this point, this is almost expected from him because his entire career, he has never averaged less than 20 points per game. Even in his rookie season, he was already a reliable scorer, averaging 20.2 through 31 contests.

Due to his consistent offensive excellence, he finds himself among the league's greatest offensive threats. His scoring average of 27.45 points per game is behind only Michael Jordan (30.12 ppg) and Wilt Chamberlain (30.07 ppg) among the NBA's all-time scorers.

Over the last 10 games that he's played, he has scored 30 points or more nine times. The only game when he did not reach this mark was against the Boston Celtics on Nov. 15, when he scored 20 points.

Also read: "My chest was killing me": Joel Embiid claims he was 'struggling' with illness in season's first 50-piece outing vs Wizards.