Watch: John Konchar absolutely stuffed Anthony Davis on a dunk attempt

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar turned heads during his team’s 103-93 Game 2 win over the LA Lakers on Wednesday night.

In the second quarter, Konchar got up for a nasty block on Lakers star big man Anthony Davis. AD looked like he was about to throw down a one-handed jam when Konchar met him at the rim for the denial.

Watch the highlight play below:

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT John Konchar denies AD at the rim John Konchar denies AD at the rim 😳 https://t.co/948yov8K42

Konchar finished the game with just two points, two rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes, but his block was one of the highlights of the contest.

Memphis Grizzlies tie first-round series with LA Lakers 1-1

The Memphis Grizzlies were without star point guard Ja Morant, who was out due to right hand soreness, in Game 2 versus the LA Lakers. However, the home team’s supporting cast stepped up in a massive way to help secure a 103-93 victory.

Memphis, which led by as many as 20 points, had a well-balanced attack, with six players finishing in double figures. The Grizzlies were led by big man Xavier Tillman, who finished with a career-high 22 points, 13 rebounds and three assists on 76.9% shooting.

Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks on 41.7% shooting.

Meanwhile, LA was led by LeBron James, who finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds and three assists on 52.2% shooting. Reserve forward Rui Hachimura added 20 points, five rebounds and two assists on 58.3% shooting.

In doing so, Hachimura became the first Lakers player to score 20-plus points off the bench in back-to-back playoff games since the legendary Magic Johnson in 1996. He notably finished with 29 points during his team's Game 1 victory.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Rui Hachimura is the first Laker to score 20 points off the bench in back-to-back playoff games since Magic Johnson in 1996 Rui Hachimura is the first Laker to score 20 points off the bench in back-to-back playoff games since Magic Johnson in 1996 🔥 https://t.co/rdyVjFtvPg

With the win, Memphis improved to 12-10 in games played without Morant this season (regular season and playoffs combined). They notably finished 21-7 without him last year.

The Lakers and Grizzlies' first-round series is now tied at 1-1 heading to LA.

Game 3 will take place on Saturday.

