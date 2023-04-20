“Stfu meek u dont know ball bozo” – Fans roast Meek Mill defending Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green for stomping Domantas Sabonis

Famed rapper and hip-hop icon Meek Mill weighed in on the situation that transpired around the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green that led to his suspension. In his attempt to share his opinion, fans started to troll and roast Mill regarding Green's on-court actions and eventual suspension.

Yesterday, the NBA announced that Green will be suspended for one game after stomping on Domantas Sabonis' chest in Game 2 of their first-round series. Draymond reacted that way due to his ankle being grabbed by the Sacramento Kings' center in a tight game.

ESPN @espn Breaking: Draymond Green has been suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis, the NBA announced. Breaking: Draymond Green has been suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis, the NBA announced. https://t.co/FzllzhyRl2

After it was confirmed by the NBA's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, Joe Dumars, people quickly reacted to it. Meek Mill was one of those who thought the suspension was too much. He took to Twitter to share his thoughts and analyze the situation around the Kings and Warriors series.

"If you grab somebody leg while they falling natural reaction to step down hard so you don’t break his ankle… say if Draymond broke his ankle what would the penalty been then?" Mill tweeted.

MeekMill @MeekMill Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard 🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/espn/status/16… 🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/espn/status/16… If you grab somebody leg while they falling natural reaction to step down hard so you don’t break his ankle… say if Draymond broke his ankle what would the penalty been then? twitter.com/dame_lillard/s… If you grab somebody leg while they falling natural reaction to step down hard so you don’t break his ankle… say if Draymond broke his ankle what would the penalty been then? twitter.com/dame_lillard/s…

Despite his attempts to share his honest opinion, fans started to troll the rapper. We've collected the best reactions from the fans and here are some of them.

The Warriors will play Game 3 without their defensive specialist back on their homecourt. This is the first time in the Steph Curry era that the team is trailing 0-2 in the playoffs.

How can the Golden State Warriors get a win in their series against the Sacramento Kings?

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Two

The Golden State Warriors are entering Game 3 with a different vibe to them. The team is trailing the series and will be without the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year in the lineup. The question is, can they get a win against the Kings to make their first-round series competitive.

On the offensive side, Sacramento could exploit Golden State's lack of size and do most of the damage from within. But if the Warriors choose to trap their opponent's big men, they'll be leaving the shooters wide open. That defensive tactic can work on other teams, but not the Kings.

In the Warriors' current situation, the best thing to do is to try to outscore their opponent. They have the firepower to do just that, but it could be a risky and daunting task as they are against the best offensive team of the season.

Additionally, all eyes are on Curry to lead the team to a victory in Game 3, which will be on their homecourt.

