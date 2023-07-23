Watch: Jonathan Kuminga shows off insane vertical, soars 10 feet for "Header Challenge"

Golden State Warriors youngster Jonathan Kuminga has earned himself a reputation for being an immensely gifted athlete.

This was on full display recently when Kuminga participated in the "Header Challenge".

Here's the video:

Kuminga's ridiculous athleticism saw him soar to new heights as the young forward leaped over 10 feet in the air to head the ball. The astonishing feat garnered a much-deserved applause from fans and media in attendance.

This event was part of Kuminga's promotional visit to Real Madrid's practice facility. The Warriors forward had the opportunity to sign a one-day contract and have a bit of fun on the pitch.

Outside JK's football activities, the youngster garnered a lot of attention for the role he could be playing for the Warriors in the upcoming season. With recent reports suggesting that he has grown taller, up to over seven feet as per sources, Kuminga will be a player to watch out for.

Last season continued to be a developmental one for the youngster. Although he received significantly more burn than in his rookie season, it's evident that he's a long way away from being ready.

With Kuminga displaying great potential for shot creating and rebounding, the Warriors will hope to shape him into a prototypical wing. Additionally, if his height is what it's claimed to be, the Warriors will have an additional bonus of having an athletic big at their disposal.

What can we expect from Jonathan Kuminga next season?

The next season will be a transitional one for Jonathan Kuminga with the Golden State Warriors. After attracting a lot of backlash for his poor work ethic last year, Kuminga has put in the work to take the next step towards becoming a core player on the team.

As things stand, Kuminga is one of the last youngsters left from the Dubs' title run in 2022. With Jordan Poole on his way out, JK and Moses Moody appear to be vital elements in Golden State's roster at the moment.

It indicates that the Warriors may be looking to groom Jonathan Kuminga towards fitting into a more two-way type of role next season. While making considerations for his performance last season in Andrew Wiggins' absence, JK has shown a lot of potential as a wing.

What will be important for Jonathan Kuminga next season will be his ability to stay locked in on the court. With a greater responsibility on the offensive side of the ball, we may also see him attempt more shots to contribute to Golden State's efforts.

