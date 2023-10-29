Watch: Jordan Poole turns on the jets as he throws a lob to Kyle Kuzma for the two-handed flush

Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma were ready to lead the Washington Wizards against the Memphis Grizzlies. The two were ripped on social media following their team’s embarrassing 143-120 season-opening loss to the Indiana Pacers. Behind their two young stars, the Wizards performed much better in front of their home fans. Poole and Kuzma came up with big plays throughout the game to secure Washington’s first win of the season.

One play early in the game had the Capital One Arena crowd on its feet. Poole and Kuzma connected on a couple of impressive plays, but this one might be their best highlight-reel combination:

Kyle Kuzma played 36 minutes and finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal. Kuzma’s activity on both ends of the floor was crucial for the Wizards in their win over the Grizzlies. It was he who deflected Desmond Banes’ pass that was intended for Jaren Jackson Jr. before capping off the fastbreak with a slam.

Jordan Poole, meanwhile, was also on the floor for 36 minutes. He compiled a team-high 27 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Poole is already the team’s primary option in offense and he has not been gun-shy in his first two games with the Wizards.

Expectations for the Washington Wizards aren’t sky-high this season. They lost Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis in the offseason. With two of their best players gone, Washington is likely to struggle.

Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma, though, have given fans hope that things may not be as bad as some have already predicted.

Kevin Garnett calls the Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole pairing “the new duo in the league”

NBA legend Kevin Garnett has become an excellent analyst after his Hall of Fame basketball career. He has his podcast called the K.G. Certified on Showtime. One of his hottest takes entering the new season was for the new Washington Wizards tandem. The “Big Ticket” called them “the new duo in the league.”

Garnett went as far as to say that Poole’s trajectory could turn out to be like that of James Harden. “The Beard,” after getting out of the shadows of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma, became an MVP and multiple-time All-Star.

“JP” was heralded by many as the third member of the famous Splash Bro. in Golden State. A preseason punching incident with Draymond Green and a poor offseason prompted the Warriors to trade him for Chris Paul.

The trade made the Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma pairing one of the most intriguing tandems in the NBA. Over the past two games, they’ve shown glimpses of what they can achieve on the court together.