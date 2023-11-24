Watch: Josh Giddey declines to comment on alleged minor dating scandal

Josh Giddey landed himself in hot water this week when the OKC Thunder standout was accused of hooking up with an underage girl. Photos and videos surfaced of Giddy with a girl who was alleged to be under 18 years old, causing quite a stir for the 21-year-old Australian. At the time, many hoped the guard would speak out and clarify the situation.

Instead, he kept quiet, leading many to allege that he had turned off his Instagram comments to avoid the situation. At the same time, others defended Giddey and pointed out that his Instagram comments had already been turned off before the scandal.

This week, while speaking with media members, Josh Giddey was asked to give his thoughts on the matter. Instead of offering fans the clarity they hoped for, he declined to comment, simply shutting down the line of questioning by saying:

“I understand the question, obviously, but there’s no further comment right now.”

The former first-round pick then followed up with another quote and said:

"I get the question, guys. I completely understand you guys want to know about it, but just for right now, I don't have anything to say."

Looking at the allegations made against Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey has been accused of dating a girl named Liv Cook, allegedly a junior in high school. While some have claimed that the age of consent in Oklahoma City is 16, others have alleged that the meet-up took place in California.

While the answer to how old Cook is in the video has yet to come out, what is known is that Giddey was, in fact, with the girl, and the photos were not AI-edited. In addition to pictures of him and Cook being legitimate, there is a video of Josh Giddey referring to her as "my girl."

In another video, Giddy can be seen addressing Cook's brother, confirming that he is the person in the video. So far, the OKC Thunder star has remained tight-lipped on the situation, leaving fans with little to go on but the rumors that have circulated social media.

As the situation develops, it remains unclear whether the NBA or the OKC Thunder could take action. Although Karl Malone is still considered a revered figure despite the accusations against him, how the league handles the situation will likely be put under a microscope.

With Charles Barkley recently blindsiding commissioner Adam Silver in regard to the league's approach to domestic violence allegations, the latest situation will land close by. Although Giddey hasn't been accused of assault like Miles Bridges had been, Giddey's situation could very well be a legal one.

How the NBA chooses to address it and respond, over the coming weeks, nobody yet knows.