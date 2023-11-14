Watch: Josh Hart leaves Jrue Holiday dumbfounded for ridiculous 3-point shot

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks took a quick trip on Monday night to visit the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. Hart made one of the most ridiculous plays of the season at the expense of Jrue Holiday. But it was the Celtics that got the last laugh as they took the 114-98 win.

The Knicks were down 91-82 with about nine minutes left in the game. Jalen Brunson made a perfect pass to Hart, who was wide open for the 3-point shot. Holiday, one of the best defenders in the NBA, did his job and chased Hart's attempt.

Hart knew that his shot would be blocked, so he bounced the ball off of Holiday's back. He then recovered the ball and knocked down the 3-point shot to cut the Celtics' lead to just six points. The play left Holiday and the Boston crowd dumbfounded.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video of Hart's ridiculous play:

Expand Tweet

Josh Hart finished the game with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists, but it was not enough for the New York Knicks to get the win. Jalen Brunson had a team-high 26 points with three rebounds and four assists, while Julius Randle added 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

However, the Boston Celtics dominated the fourth quarter to earn their ninth victory of the season. Jayson Tatum continued his scoring spree with 35 points plus six rebounds and seven assists. Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, while Jrue Holiday contributed 14 points, seven assists and two steals.

Also Read: How long is Jae Crowder out for? Closer look at return and recovery timeline as 2x NBA finalist set to have surgery

Josh Hart comments on Donovan Mitchell-Knicks rumors

Josh Hart of the New York Knicks and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell not signing an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason further boosted the rumors linking him to the New York Knicks. Josh Hart commented on the rumors of Mitchell wanting to play for his hometown team in an interview with the New York Post.

"Those are never going to go away," Hart said. "He's from New York. New York is never going to let that go away, so you'll never know what happens. That's for the future, that's for Knicks Twitter to talk about, and have rumors about, and put up stats of God knows what. But everyone knows that will be an underlying thing."

The Knicks already have two stars in Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, but they don't have the profile of someone like Donovan Mitchell. He's a New York native and a legit superstar in the NBA. With the Knicks struggling to start the season, fans should not be surprised if Mitchell keeps getting linked to the team.

Also Read: "They couldn't stop him" - Gilbert Arenas adamantly asserts Shaquille O'Neal's superiority over Nikola Jokic