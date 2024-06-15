Watch: Jrue Holiday's wife Lauren Holiday reps blinged-out Celtics jacket for marquee Game 4

Jrue Holiday and the Boston Celtics took on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday. Holiday's wife, Lauren, was present in Dallas and rocked a blinged-out Celtics jacket with his husband's No. 4 emblazoned at the back.

Holiday, a former member of the U.S. women's national football team, was in attendance as the Celtics had a chance to claim their 18th NBA title.

Watch as Lauren made her way to her seat at the American Airlines Center in Dallas with her glittering Celtics jacket:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Unfortunately for Lauren and the Celtics, the championship celebration has been delayed as the Mavericks ran out 122-84 winners in Game 4.

Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with 15 points at that point, with Jaylen Brown adding 10 and Derrick White six. Jrue Holiday, meanwhile, had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists as well as five turnovers in 29 minutes.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals swings back to Boston on Monday.

Jrue Holiday says winning the title with the Celtics is the ultimate goal

Two-time NBA All-Star guard Jrue Holiday has been receiving a lot of praise for his stellar play in the playoffs and in the ongoing NBA Finals. However, he is not letting it get into his head too much, as he is instead focusing on the ultimate goal of winning the title with the Boston Celtics.

While taking pride in what he is able to do on the court, Holiday said that at the end of the day, the most important thing for him was winning and helping the Celtics claim their 18th NBA title.

The former UCLA standout said, by way of FOX Sports:

"I'm just about winning, and I want to win, whatever it takes. It doesn't matter if I score. Honestly, it doesn't matter if I'm on the court, if I'm handing people water bottles and towels, and if that's helping us build our confidence and good chemistry and getting us wins, then I'll do it."

Heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday in Dallas, Jrue Holiday has been consistent with his all-around play, averaging 15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and a steal in 39 minutes per game to help Boston race to a 3-0 series lead.

Holiday is trying to win his second NBA title; he won his first back in 2021 with the Milwaukee Bucks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.