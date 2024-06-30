Watch: Justin Timberlake flaunts custom Celtics Air Force 1’s made with a Jayson Tatum jersey and 2024 Celtics banner

International pop superstar Justin Timberlake was gifted by TD Garden in Boston with a customized pair of Air Force 1's created from Jayson Tatum's jersey and championship banner to mark the Celtics' latest NBA title conquest. The "Sexy Back" singer could not hide his excitement upon receiving his custom white Air Force 1's, which were inside a special transparent case.

Timberlake, who is a big fan and part-owner of the Memphis Grizzlies, took to his Instagram story and shared his delight in receiving the special gift from the newly minted NBA champions.

He captioned it with:

"THANK YOU @TDGARDEN"

The latest title conquest of the Celtics continues to be celebrated, two weeks after they topped the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum ended up as the top scorer for Boston in the series, with fellow All-Star Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.

'JT' averaged 22.2 points to go along with 7.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and a steal in 40 minutes. Brown, meanwhile, posted numbers of 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, five assists and 1.6 steals in 39 minutes of play.

The championship was the 18th for the Celtics, breaking a tie with rivals LA Lakers (17) for the most in NBA history.

Jayson Tatum says he has better appreciation of Boston now

Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum said he has grown to appreciate the city he plays for and is happy to have helped his team win its 18th NBA title.

The St. Louis, Missouri native shared his sentiments for Beantown in an interview with The Point Forward podcast late last year as they were building the groundwork for what turned out to be a championship-winning campaign.

The 26-year-old former Duke player said:

"Honestly, I didn't understand how special of a place Boston was until I got here. I didn't like Boston. I felt like them beating the [St. Louis] Rams ended being the reason the Rams ended up leaving. They beat Kobe [Bryant] in '08, so I was sick about that.

"But this is a special place. They love their sports teams, they love their guys. I feel like they've been embraced, I feel like they've accepted me as one of their guys. There's a sense of pride. there's an edge you have to have to play here. I can only imagine the love, the reception, if you hung one of those banners up. It would be incredible -- it's going to be incredible. I know it."

Jayson Tatum solidified his standing in Boston sports history after helping the Celtics win NBA championship No. 18. He also had a stellar season where he wound up with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and a steal in 74 games for the Celtics (64-18). With those stats, he earned his third straight selection to the All-NBA First Team.

In seven seasons with the Celtics, Jayson Tatum has career averages of 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals.