50 Jayson Tatum-inspired Fantasy Basketball team names to try out in 2023-24 NBA season

Jayson Tatum is coming off the best season of his career, cementing himself as one of the best players in the NBA today. Tatum led the Boston Celtics to just one win away from another NBA finals appearance, but came up short against the Miami Heat.

The 25-year-old superstar was also one of the top fantasy basketball players last year, averaging 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game, while making 3.2 3-point shots, shooting 46.6% from the field and 85.4% from the free-throw line.

Tatum enters the new season as a consensus Top 10 player in fantasy basketball. It's also not shocking if he'll get selected in the Top 5 as well. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets remains the best fantasy basketball player on the planet, while Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic and Tyrese Haliburton are in the next tier.

Jayson Tatum is expected to remain one of the best players in NBA, as well as in fantasy this season. It is despite the addition of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in an offseason overhaul.

Porzingis could cut into Tatum's touches, while Holiday will get most of the playmaking duties. However, it won't be hard to see the St. Louis native being a steady contributor across the board.

On that note, let's take a look at a handful of Tatum-inspired fantasy basketball team names:

Jayson Tatum to win MVP?

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum has all the tools to win the NBA MVP this season. Tatum has the chance to be more efficient with a better supporting cast, while the Boston Celtics are expected to win more than 50 games once again.

Those are the formula to win the MVP award, as well as staying healthy. The league now requires a player to suit up for at least 65 games to be eligible for an award. Tatum also has the fifth-best odds to win MVP this season.

