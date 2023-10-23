Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • 50 Jayson Tatum-inspired Fantasy Basketball team names to try out in 2023-24 NBA season

50 Jayson Tatum-inspired Fantasy Basketball team names to try out in 2023-24 NBA season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 23, 2023 13:24 GMT
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics (Photo: NBA.com)
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics (Photo: NBA.com)

Jayson Tatum is coming off the best season of his career, cementing himself as one of the best players in the NBA today. Tatum led the Boston Celtics to just one win away from another NBA finals appearance, but came up short against the Miami Heat.

The 25-year-old superstar was also one of the top fantasy basketball players last year, averaging 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game, while making 3.2 3-point shots, shooting 46.6% from the field and 85.4% from the free-throw line.

Tatum enters the new season as a consensus Top 10 player in fantasy basketball. It's also not shocking if he'll get selected in the Top 5 as well. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets remains the best fantasy basketball player on the planet, while Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic and Tyrese Haliburton are in the next tier.

youtube-cover

Jayson Tatum is expected to remain one of the best players in NBA, as well as in fantasy this season. It is despite the addition of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in an offseason overhaul.

Porzingis could cut into Tatum's touches, while Holiday will get most of the playmaking duties. However, it won't be hard to see the St. Louis native being a steady contributor across the board.

On that note, let's take a look at a handful of Tatum-inspired fantasy basketball team names:

  1. It's Tatum's Town
  2. Jayson and the Gang Green
  3. Temper Tatum
  4. Tatum or Leave 'Em
  5. One Jayson Under God
  6. St. Louis Nightmare
  7. Toronto Blue Jayson Tatum
  8. Tatum Tots
  9. Tatumb Raider
  10. Jayson Cars
  11. Keep the Wolves at Jay
  12. All Jay Long
  13. The Prodigal JaySon
  14. Tater Shots
  15. The Tatumator
  16. It's Jayson, not Jason
  17. Tatum of the Dragon Emperor
  18. Deuce
  19. Taco Jay
  20. Verbatim Tatum
  21. Tatum And Tatumber
  22. Missouri Loves Company
  23. Jays On My Feet
  24. Seven Jayson Army
  25. Jayson Domination
  26. Mission Impossible: Rogue Jayson
  27. Take Your Tums
  28. Jay Can Shoot the Jays
  29. Jayson Dreams
  30. Tatum and Coke
  31. Jayson of a Gun
  32. Tatum 41
  33. Don't Go Jayson Waterfalls
  34. JT-0
  35. Everyone Loves Jayson
  36. The Jays is On
  37. Chevy Jays
  38. Jays Ain't Bad
  39. Go Directly to Jaylen
  40. Jaywalker
  41. Jays The Truth
  42. Jays The Night Away
  43. Jayson The Wind
  44. Jayson Rainbows
  45. Jays Claypool
  46. JaySons and Daughters
  47. An Apple a Jay keeps the Doctor Away
  48. Jay Tay
  49. Jayson Vorhees
  50. Rule of Tatumb

Also Read: "Hard to win in the NFL" - Magic Johnson isn't happy as his Commanders are just held to 7 points in loss to Giants

Jayson Tatum to win MVP?

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum has all the tools to win the NBA MVP this season. Tatum has the chance to be more efficient with a better supporting cast, while the Boston Celtics are expected to win more than 50 games once again.

Those are the formula to win the MVP award, as well as staying healthy. The league now requires a player to suit up for at least 65 games to be eligible for an award. Tatum also has the fifth-best odds to win MVP this season.

youtube-cover

Also Read: "Ain't fair man!!!" - LeBron James cannot believe Tyreek Hill's speed after Dolphins WR catches TD from Tua Tagovailoa against Eagles

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

How did Michael Jordan's gambling "habit" taint his image?

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...