"Hard to win in the NFL": Magic Johnson isn't happy as his Commanders are just held to 7 points in loss to Giants

Magic Johnson was unhappy with the Washington Commanders following their 14-7 loss to the lowly New York Giants on Sunday night. Johnson, who is one of the minority owners of the Commanders, was critical of his team for failing to score more than seven points in a game.

The NBA legend took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make his feelings known about the Commanders. It was the team's fourth loss in their last five games, with an overall record of 3-4 after Week 7. It was also the second time they failed to reach double digits in points this season.

"Disappointing 14-7 loss for my Commanders to the NY Giants," Johnson wrote. "It's hard to win in the NFL when you only score 7 points."

It was another tough loss for the Washington Commanders after a promising start to the season wherein they won the first two of the seasons. The Commanders then followed it up with an embarrassing 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. They also lost to the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears before snapping the losing streak last week against the Atlanta Falcons.

Washington's offense on Sunday night was terrible, especially on third downs at 1-for-15 for the entire game. They will face the Eagles again next week, a team tied with the best record in the league.

Sunday's comments were not the first time Magic Johnson was critical of the Commanders. He also blasted his team earlier this month after a 40-20 loss to the Bears. The Bears and Giants were two of the laughingstock teams in the league, but Washington both lost to them.

"Tonight the Commanders played with no intensity or fire," Johnson wrote. "We didn’t compete in the first half and got down 27-3 heading into halftime. It was too big of a hole to climb out of and that is why we ended up losing 40-20."

How much did Magic Johnson invest in the Washington Commanders?

Magic Johnson roughly earned $40 million in his NBA career, but currently has a net worth of around $620 million. Johnson made his fortune after his playing career was over as an investor and entrepreneur. He finally realized his dream of owning an NFL team when he invested $242 million in Josh Harris' ownership group to buy the Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion back in July.

Johnson called becoming an NFL owner the greatest achievement of his business career. In addition to the Commanders, Magic also has an ownership stake in sports teams such as LA Dodgers, LA Sparks and Los Angeles FC.

