Watch: Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods and Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic vibe together at Usher's concert 

While Karl-Anthony Towns and Paul George are busy with the NBA season, their respective partners, Jordyn Woods and Daniela Rajic, recently found time for a girls' night out. The two women were seen having the time of their lives at an Usher concert.

Rajic posted on her Instagram story that she was with Woods and Sarah Patterson, the wife of former NBA player Patrick Patterson, enjoying the tunes of Usher's single 'OMG'.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The three ladies enjoyed Usher's 'My Way' residency performance in Las Vegas, which made headlines due to the singer-songwriter's emotional rendition of 'Without You'. Usher is set to perform in the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Feb. 11, 2024, at the Allegiant Stadium, located in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns and Paul George are on a break as the NBA prepares for the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals on Dec. 4 and 5. Both of their teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers, are eliminated from the tournament but will be back in action on Dec. 6.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs at the Target Center at 7:30 p.m. while the LA Clippers will face defending champions Denver Nuggets with the tip-off happening at 10:00 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.

Paul George interviews Karl-Anthony Towns on Podcast P

Earlier this year, Paul George managed to guest Karl-Anthony Towns on Podcast P, which aired back in May. During the podcast, George was able to get the side of Towns regarding hot issues, including his reaction to getting Rudy Gobert at the Timberwolves.

Back then, Towns said he was not prepared for Gobert's arrival and that he had to adjust his position in offense after getting used to playing in the center position for the Timberwolves.

"It was definitely an adjustment," Towns said. "I had to move, so it changed how my offseason was going to be approached. I had already started my offseason workouts as a five. I was preparing as a five, watching film as a five. Then halfway through the offseason, throw all that out the window."

WATCH: Karl-Anthony Towns talks about adjusting to playing with Rudy Gobert by the 0:29 second mark

After a year of the two stars playing together, the Minnesota Timberwolves are off to a good start in the 2023-24 season and are meeting expectations by leading the NBA Western Conference standings with a record of 15-4 as of this writing.