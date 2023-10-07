Watch: Kawhi Leonard holds 'GOAT juice' Arnold Palmer & hilariously claims he would school Paul George in golf

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George share a strong camaraderie as LA Clippers teammates, but they exhibit a competitive spirit when it comes to golf. A video shared by the Clippers' account on X captured the duo enjoying a round of golf together.

When asked who the superior golfer between them was, Leonard had a straightforward response.

“Me,” Leonard said. “Look at [George’s] swing.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

“And I got an Arnold Palmer. It's like GOAT juice,” he added.

The Arnold Palmer is a non-alcoholic beverage that blends iced tea and lemonade. Its name pays tribute to the renowned American golfer Arnold Palmer, who was famous for frequently ordering and enjoying this particular drink combination. Some credit the golfer with inventing the beverage.

But George doesn't agree with Kawhi's assessment of his golfing skills, and thinks he’s better.

“Psh, stop that,” PG said. “You see the polo. Tiger made the red polo famous, I make the orange one famous.”

The exact timing of the event shown in the video is unclear, but the Clippers are presently in the midst of their training camp, preparing for their pursuit of a still-elusive NBA championship.

Kawhi Leonard gives his take on new rest rules

At the Clippers' media day, Leonard shared his perspective on the NBA's new regulations regarding player rest.

These updated rules specify that only one star player can be unavailable for a given game. This could potentially affect Leonard, especially considering that both he and Paul George are often rested by the Clippers to maintain their long-term performance and readiness for the playoffs.

"I'm not a guy that's sitting down because I'm doing load management—well, when I was with the Raptors, it was different—I was coming [off] an injury," he said. "And you have to know the details from the doctor.”

"But if the league is seeing or trying to mock what I did with the Raptors, they should stop because I was injured during that whole year. But other than that, if I'm able to play, I'll play basketball. I work out every day in the summertime to play the game. So, no league policy is helping me to play more games."

The NBA introduced the new rules during the offseason, obligating teams to ensure that their star players are available for nationally televised matchups and games within the in-season tournaments. There is also an emphasis on maintaining a balanced approach to single-game absences for star players, with a preference for these absences occurring during home games.

Another significant rule change stipulates that players seeking eligibility for awards such as MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and All-NBA honors must participate in a minimum of 65 games.

When examining Leonard's recent playing history, it becomes evident that his highest game count in the last five seasons was during the 2018-19 season when he played 60 games with the Toronto Raptors, a season in which he secured the championship and earned the Finals MVP title. The last time he participated in more than 65 games was in the 2016-17 season when he played in 74 games.

In each of his three seasons with the LA Clippers, Leonard has fallen short of reaching the 60-game mark. Nonetheless, he has tallied impressive statistics, averaging 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in 33.3 minutes per game.