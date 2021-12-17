Watch: Kawhi Leonard working with the ball on-court, LA Clippers star still looks quite far from a proper comeback

The LA Clippers have managed to stay a .500 team without Kawhi Leonard during the NBA season. So far, they have been impressive, with Paul George leading the charge even though many do not completely trust him to carry the team.

A 15-13 record is not ideal for a franchise that reached last season's Western Conference finals. But playing at that level without Kawhi Leonard is commendable. If they can maintain the production, there is a chance they could make a run in the 2022 playoffs, especially if "The Claw" could return.

However, things are not looking good for Leonard right now, as he is a long way from making a return. He partially tore his ACL in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz and underwent surgery. Since then, he has been unavailable, and there is no timetable for his return.

Los Angeles Times writer Andrew Greif released a video of Leonard on social media, revealing he is still in the early stages of his recovery.

Movement seems to be difficult, as it appears there is still a brace on his right leg. During the short video clip, Leonard did not run as he walked up the court while dribbling. It will take some time for him to return, but the video may be a morale lifter for fans anticipating his return.

How impactful is Kawhi Leonard for the LA Clippers?

Simply put, the Clippers aren't a championship contender without Leonard. They were outstanding last season. Los Angeles went 47-25 and then overturned a 2-0 series deficit against the Jazz without him before losing to the Phoenix Suns in the conference finals.

Leonard joined the Clippers during 2019 free agency after winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is a certified winner and was brought in to help usher the Clippers into a new era.

The Clippers have not won a championship since they joined the NBA in 1970 and for so many years were usually a laughingstock. The 2021 team got the closest by reaching the conference finals.

Although Leonard's presence would be a significant boost to their 2021-22 campaign, they will have to play at least the bulk of the season without him. CBS Sports reports he will be out until at least March 1, 2022.

Leonard is an incredible two-way player and is arguably the best player on the Clippers roster. He led the team in points (24.8) and steals (1.6), adding 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 steals last season.

Leonard has won two NBA titles (the first in 2014 with the San Antonio Spurs). And he is a five-time All-Star and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in addition to making the All-Defensive team seven times.

With Leonard, an NBA Finals appearance or even winning the championship is not a pipe dream.

