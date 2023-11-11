Watch: Kendrick Perkins makes absolute mockery of Clippers at Luka Doncic's hands with baffling skit

The Los Angeles Clippers were whipped by Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in their NBA In-Season Tournament game in Dallas on Friday. And ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins made sure to remind them of it.

In a baffling skit on air as they discussed the Mavericks' 144-126 victory over the Clippers, the one-time NBA champion removed his belt, stood up and started whipping his chair to demonstrate what Doncic does to the Clippers every time their teams meet.

“That’s what Luka Doncic does to the Clippers every single time,” Perkins said.

The Clippers struggled mightily against the Mavericks. They were blitzed in the opening half, trailing 77-51 at the end of two quarters and could not recover from there.

Doncic led the way for the Mavericks, finishing with 44 points, six rebounds and six assists to help his team improve to 7-2 for the season and 1-1 in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

With the loss, the Clippers have now lost four straight games. The last three of these defeats have come since James Harden made his debut with the team to join the core of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook.

Both the Mavericks and Clippers play in West Group B in the NBA In-Season Tournament, along with the Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets.

The NBA In-Season Tournament is being implemented for the first time this season to give added dimension to the league year.

The tournament has a similar format to that of in-season European football tournaments and the WNBA Commissioner's Cup. All 30 NBA teams are competing in games set from Nov. 3 to Dec. 9.

James Harden sees no problem playing with Clippers

James Harden sees himself fitting well with the Los Angeles Clippers following his arrival from Philadelphia 76ers and is looking to make things happen with his new team.

In his first press conference after his move to LA, he said he is willing to adjust his game and do whatever is asked of him to make any system work well, provided he feels trusted by the coaching staff.

“I’m just not a system player; I am a system. You know what I mean?” Harden said.

“So somebody that can have that dialogue with me and understand and move forward and figure out and make adjustments on the fly throughout the course of games, that’s all I really care about. It’s not about me scoring.”

Following his move to the Clippers, the one-time NBA MVP has teamed up with fellow All-Stars Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook in trying to win the team its first-ever NBA title.

The union has had a rough start so far, with the team losing three straight games with Harden in tow, to take their record for the season to 3-5.

They remain hopeful, however, that the ‘Big 4' will soon shrug off this slow start and start delivering on the expectations.