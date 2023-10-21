Watch: Kevin Durant picks winner between Shaquille O'Neal & Charles Barkley for Inside the NBA crew race

As the new season approaches, Kevin Durant made his choice on who's winning the race for Inside the NBA. A new season means another fun time for Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny "The Jet" Smith, and Ernie Johnson. The Phoenix Suns star made his choice on which of the four will win the race.

Smith always runs to the board that's set up as the backdrop for Inside the NBA every halftime. It's been his routine to analyze the first half of the games they cover in each show and make it his own. In some instances, Shaq, Chuck, and Ernie try to race the former Houston Rockets point guard when they get a chance.

The Suns' star, along with his new teammates Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic made their picks on which of the three will beat Smith to the board.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ernie. Ernie is slick. Ernie is very sly," Beal said, "Chuck just -- I love you, Chuck. But just... ugh."

"I got Shaq winning," KD answered, "He just got longer strides, quick 40 time. Small space, Shaq can cover it pretty quickly."

Expand Tweet

Nurkic chose Shaq as well and even said that the former LA Lakers big man could still make a comeback in the NBA.

Inside the NBA is an Emmy-award-winning sports show that features two Hall of Famers and one former champion. Johnson is the fourth member and is regarded as one of the best sportscasters in the world. The four men have given strong takes throughout the years, but the real highlight of the show lies in their messing around with each other.

You might also be interested in reading this: "It will be chills" - LeBron James & Kevin Durant facing each other after 5 years for Lakers vs Suns game has fans hyped

Frank Vogel calls Kevin Durant and rivals "iconic players"

Last night, fans were treated to a classic matchup between Kevin Durant and LeBron James. The Suns overcame the Lakers, 123-100. The two stars went at it at times but didn't exert much effort since it was the preseason. After the game, the head coach for Phoenix praised the two legendary players for what they've done in the league.

"Just two iconic figures in the game of basketball today and forever will be two iconic figures in the game of basketball," Vogel said. "Basically dominated this generation in different ways, so it has been something that the fans have missed out on since it’s been that long since they’ve shared a court together. So I’m excited to see them out there together."

Expand Tweet

Vogel was James' coach when Los Angeles won the title back in 2020. Now, he has the responsibility to coach KD and the Suns.

Also read: Watch: Kevin Durant lulls LeBron James to sleep, before hitting deep 3 over Lakers star