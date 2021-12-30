Watch: Kevin Durant wins it with sensational buzzer-beater 3 for OKC Thunder vs Dallas, on this day in 2011

Kevin Durant sealed the game against Dirk Nowitzki and his Dallas Mavericks on this day in 2011. The NBA has included the clutch buzzer-beater in its list of the top 75 moments in its history.

Kevin Durant on this day in 2011

The OKC Thunder ran a starting five of Kevin Durant, Serge Ibaka, Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Perkins and Thabo Sefolosha, winning with Durant's buzzer-beater.

The Dallas Mavericks' five starters were Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Shawn Marion, Delonte West and Brendan Haywood. Dirk did not make the task easy for OKC, as he scored 29 points at a plus-19. He had 10 rebounds and four assists as well.

Durant finished plus-7 with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal. Westbrook and Ibaka had 16 points each, with Perkins at six and Thabo Sefolosha with none. James Harden was a reserve for OKC at the time and managed to clock 15 points with a plus-22.

With under a second on the clock, there was only enough time for a single shot. Durant caught the inbounds pass beyond the arc, turned and let the ball fly as quickly as he could. The ball fell as the buzzer sounded, and the entire stadium erupted in joy.

Durant played his first nine seasons with the Seattle SuperSonics/OKC Thunder franchise. The Sonics chose him with the second pick in the 2007 draft, and the franchise moved to OKC after his rookie season. He was the NBA MVP in 2013-14.

Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2016 and helped them win back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018. He was the Finals MVP for both of those title runs. During the 2019 NBA Finals, KD suffered an Achilles injury and then became a free agent that summer.

The Brooklyn Nets signed him in the summer of 2019.

Kevin Durant this season

Kevin Durant averages 29.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game this season. He has been a frontrunner for the MVP award since early on.

KD’s league-leading giant offensive average is one thing, but what's pushing his MVP argument is his contribution to Brooklyn’s success.

The Brooklyn Nets (23-9) lead the Eastern Conference. And Durant has powered the team, from leadership roles to scoring roles. With Kyrie Irving having missed all 32 games in the aftermath of his anti-vaccination stance, and James Harden missing four recent games in health and safety protocols, KD has been the headliner.

Seeing such a clutch shot from 2011 reminds us of Durant's long-standing greatness. His ability to play the role he needs to while always showing up in the clutch is an asset any team craves.

Durant's greatness has not gone anywhere. In the spirit of looking at the past, here are highlights of Durant and the clutch plays he has made:

An 11-time All-Star, Durant has been Brooklyn's marquee player this season while still excelling in all his usual categories. Durant's basketball IQ continues to evolve as he continues to help the Nets in first place.

