WATCH: Kings fans erupt in fisticuffs against Spurs supporters in De'Aaron Fox's return to Sacramento

The Sacramento Kings took on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. It was the first time since De'Aaron Fox played in the Golden 1 Center as part of the opposing team. To no surprise, Fox received a standing ovation from Sacramento fans as he helped bring back eliteness to their city in basketball.

However, despite the former Sacramento star's positive reception, not everyone in the audience was in a good mood. A video of fans getting into a fistfight went viral on X, formerly Twitter. Apparently, a Kings fan got into a physical altercation with a Spurs fan.

We're not entirely sure what caused a fight to erupt. Initially, one fan messed with an innocent Kings fan who was clapping during De'Aaron Fox's moment. An older man then decided to step in and try to de-escalate the situation. Out of nowhere, the same older individual punched the innocent fan in the face, turning into an all-out brawl.

Zach LaVine leads Kings to victory in De'Aaron Fox's return

Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) takes a three-point shot over San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) during the NBA game on Friday. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Sacramento Kings beat the San Antonio Spurs 127-109 to spoil De'Aaron Fox's homecoming. Zach LaVine led the effort with a 36-point show and 63.6 percent shooting from downtown.

DeMar DeRozan (22 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) and Jonas Valanciunas (15 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals, one block) assisted LaVine in Friday's win.

Conversely, De'Aaron Fox's return was unsatisfactory. He missed all six of his three-point attempts while scoring 16 points, eight assists, four rebounds and one steal.

Sacramento Kings needed the victory to stay in the race for a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Should they keep the winning momentum consistent, they also have a chance to make the Playoffs by securing the sixth seed. Sacramento (ninth place) is currently only 1.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors (sixth place).

