Watch: Klay Thompson hits a fan in the head and knocks him down

Golden State Warriors shooting guard, Klay Thompson, had a rough go during Capital One’s “The Match” on Thursday, June 29. The eighth edition of the charity golf event featured Thompson, competing alongside teammate Stephen Curry, against Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

During the event, Thompson had several rough putts and even had one drive that veered off course and hit a bystander in the head.

Following the drive, the NFL and NBA stars burst into a mix of laughter and disbelief at how bad Thompson’s shot was. Meanwhile, some fans in the nearby area rushed to the aid of the person who was hit. However, no update was provided on the fan’s situation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Watch Klay Thompson’s golf shot below:

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Klay Thompson hit a bystander in the head and knocked him over on this drive Klay Thompson hit a bystander in the head and knocked him over on this drive 😳https://t.co/N4iGUGxB6F

Draymond Green was skeptical about Klay Thompson’s golf game entering The Match

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry were seen as the favorites entering The Match on Thursday. However, they got thoroughly beaten by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Many considered this an upset. However, according to Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors, Thompson’s golf struggles were expected.

During an interview with “People” ahead of The Match, Green spoke about his concern about Thompson potentially dragging Curry down. He added that he had been checking in on the 33-year-old to make sure he was practicing. However, the Warriors forward didn't show much confidence in his teammate, saying:

“I've been checking in on Klay and making sure he's working on his golf game,” Green said. “Making sure he really gets out there on the course and that his game is ready to go. Don't come out there and be a let-down for Steph because I know Steph's coming out serious as hell, and I would just hate to see Klay pull the team down."

Despite his lack of confidence in Thompson, Green still picked his teammates to win. This came as he was confident in Curry’s golfing abilities.

“The question is — has Klay been golfing every day? And the reality is, I don't think so. Steph is a pro-level golfer,” Green said shortly before The Match. “There’s no way these NFL guys can compete, so I’m going to collect my money and I’m happy about that.”

Perhaps Green underestimated just how much practice Thompson needed. Luckily for the Warriors' shooting guard, he can now turn his attention back toward the basketball court.

Also watch: Draymond Green tries to chug a beer but fails hilariously

Poll : 0 votes