Watch: Klay Thompson recollects meeting Michael Jordan for the first time as a kid, says he'd be glad to tell his future kids that he met Jordan in his prime

Michael Jordan has been an inspiration to millions of people around the world. Many in the NBA have grown up idolizing MJ. With Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson being no different. The three-time NBA champion was privileged early in his life as he got the chance to meet Jordan after he won his 6th championship in 1998. An 8-year-old Klay just watched the legend in awe and seeing Jordan that day proved to be a huge motivation for him.

The 1997-98 campaign was the last season that the Chicago Bulls played as a superteam. Michael Jordan was 5-0 in the Finals and the team were up against a Utah Jazz side that had the likes of Karl Malone and John Stockton. However, Jordan like always proved to be the best player on the court, hitting the game-winner in Game 6 of the Finals, thereby getting to his sixth NBA championship.

There were many who wanted to get a glimpse of Jordan after his heroics and a young Klay Thompson was one of them. To his luck, Thompson not only got a chance to meet the legend, but also others on the team. Via a Twitter video posted by NBA History, Thompson spoke about how it proved to be one of the most momentous days of his life.

"I don't remember much from that night, the year was 97 or 98, it was the last championship that team won together. But I do remember the hype and hysteria that came with the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and company. I remember my dad taking us to the back, we were just waiting to want to see Scottie and Michael so bad and I don't think I said a word."

Thompson then went on to speak about how he will always cherish that memory of first meeting Michael Jordan. Thompson said he will always be able to tell his peers and future kids that he was able to see Michael Jordan

"But, just the fact that I was able to be there and see the legend himself was so motivating for me. I was able to tell all my friends when I went to school. I'll forever cherish that memory and I can always tell my peers and my future kids that I was able to see Michael Jordan in his prime and see the Chicago Bulls play and it was truly an honour and something I'll never forget."

NBA History @NBAHistory



On this day in 1998, a young Klay Thompson met Michael Jordan. Hear in his own words, what he remembers from that meeting. “It was truly an honor and something I’ll never forget.”On this day in 1998, a young Klay Thompson met Michael Jordan. Hear in his own words, what he remembers from that meeting. #NBA75 “It was truly an honor and something I’ll never forget.”On this day in 1998, a young Klay Thompson met Michael Jordan. Hear in his own words, what he remembers from that meeting. #NBA75 https://t.co/MsUi9pnzOo

The experience of meeting the legend proved to be too good for him and this helped him reach great heights in his career. Thompson, who has faced multiple setbacks, fought his way back into the game after rigorous hard work. His journey to the Golden State Warriors after two potentially career-ending injuries is an inspiration and will give many people the motivation to never quit.

The fact that a legend like Thompson cherishes the memory of meeting Jordan speaks volumes about the everlasting impact the Bulls legend had on the game.

Michael Jordan remains one of the most influential names in the history of basketball

Michael Jordan at the World Basketball Festival

Michael Jordan is one of the most charismatic and influential faces in the game of basketball. He oozed confidence and gave in his best every time he stepped foot on the court. The style of basketball Jordan played was something that was never seen before. Jordan had the craziest fan following and this helped transcend the game of basketball and take the NBA to new heights.

The Jordan Rules @Rules23Jordan

#NBA

#BullsNation 1988, Michael Jordan won Defensive Player of the Year AND averaged 35 ppg. No other player has ever won DPOY and averaged 30 ppg in a season. No other DPOY winner has averaged 30 in ANY season across their career. To top it off, he didn't miss a single game 1988, Michael Jordan won Defensive Player of the Year AND averaged 35 ppg. No other player has ever won DPOY and averaged 30 ppg in a season. No other DPOY winner has averaged 30 in ANY season across their career. To top it off, he didn't miss a single game#NBA #BullsNation https://t.co/zarnwDAeGr

Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are all undoubtedly legends of the game and have a huge fanbase. However, Michael Jordan took things to a different level and brought in a lot of attention to any place or country he went to.

Also Read Article Continues below

After his glorious career, "His Airness" continued winning hearts with his famous shoe brand, "Air Jordan," which is world renowned. The yearly sales of these shoes are unbelievable and give a true sense of the brand that Jordan has become.

Edited by David Nyland